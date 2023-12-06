A single-car crash at I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody exit in the early morning hours of Dec. 6 has left the driver dead. It’s the second serious crash within a week in Dunwoody along the top end of the Perimeter.

Dunwoody Police reported that officers responded to a call from construction workers who saw the crashed vehicle around 1:50 a.m.

“The vehicle, a white Kia Sorento, appears to have been traveling on I-285 westbound just past Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail,” a statement by the department said. “The male driver was deceased when officers arrived.”

The circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash are unclear, authorities said, and the identity of the driver has been withheld until next of kin is notified.

On the morning of Dec. 1, officers responded to another serious accident that resulted in a pickup truck hanging over the guardrail on Cotillion Drive, which closed the street and two lanes on the I-285 westbound lanes for a few hours.

The area where the incidents occurred has been under construction for months, with ever-changing lane closures and exit ramp modifications.

Police ask anyone with information on the Dec. 6 incident to contact Officer Wiencek at Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.