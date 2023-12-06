After a month of soliciting input from the community, the Sandy Springs Public Works Department presented an update to the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan Network Map to the city council.
Wesley Waters, the Capital Improvement Project unit manager, told the council that the city has a little time to study and refine the sidewalk plan until it is brought back for adoption on Jan. 16. The updated plan adds six more road sections for additional sidewalks.
The city began using a sidewalk master plan in 2006 for periodic updates of its projects.
The Public Works Department will evaluate and then bring its score list for these new sidewalk proposals and refresh existing proposals sometime in the second quarter of 2024, Waters said. The scores are used to help determine what projects get funded.
Staff are advancing $12 million worth of sidewalks through TSPLOST (Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax), Waters said.
The process for consideration of sidewalks includes these factors: connections to existing master plan streets; streets near activity centers identified in the Transportation Master Plan; traffic volume; and an evaluation per demand and safety criteria.
The recommendations for additions to the Sidewalk Master Plan Network Map by district include:
District One
- Holcomb Bridge Road, Between Spalding Drive and Chattahoochee River: Park, Bus Stop, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold, high functional class
- Jett Ferry Road: Between Spalding Drive and River Circle Activity center, meets posted speed minimum
- Nesbit Ferry Road: Between Spalding Drive and Winters Chapel Road Park, Activity Center, meets minimum posted speed, connects sidewalk network
- Northridge Parkway: Commercial, Bus Stop, meets minimum posted speed, connects sidewalk network
District Two
- Grogans Ferry Road, Between Adair Lane and Roswell Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, meets travel lane minimum
- Hannover Park Activity center, Bus Stop, meets ADT threshold
- Hightower Trail: Between Roswell Road and Cherokee Country Club Commercial, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold
- Huntcliff: Between Roswell Road and Hightower Trail: Commercial, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold
- N River Drive: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high pedestrian activity
- Ison Road: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high ped activity
- Winding River Drive: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high ped activity
District Three
- Colewood Way, Between River Valley Road and Bridgewood Valley Road: Park, School, meets ADT threshold
- Denmark Drive: Park, School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, City Springs District
- Wright Road, Between Brandon Ridge Drive and Abernathy Road: Commercial, Park, close to ADT threshold
District Four
- Dunwoody Road, Between Spalding Drive and Dunwoody City Limits: School, meets speed limit minimum
- Mabry Road, Between Spalding Drive and Glenridge Drive: Commercial, park, school, existing sidewalk
- Hunters Crossing Drive For 750 feet off of Peachtree Dunwoody Road: MARTA Station, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network
District Five
- Forest Hills Drive, Between Roswell Road and High Point Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, high ped activity
- Franklin Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Hedden Street: Commercial, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, high-density area, existing sidewalk
- Springwood Connector: Commercial, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network
District Six
- Burdette Road Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, narrow pavement width
- Crest Valley Drive, Between Jett Road and Powers Ferry Road: Meets posted speed minimum, sidewalk master plan if other proposed segments are added to plan
- Edgewater Drive, Between Mountain Brook Way and Riverside Drive: School, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Glen Errol Road: Bus Stop, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Heards Creek Drive, Between Old Creek Trail and Heards Ferry Road: School, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Jett Road, Between Mt Paran Road and Crest Valley Drive: School, meets posted speed minimum
- Londonberry Road: Meets posted speed minimum, would connect sidewalk master plan if other proposed segments are added to plan
- Long Island Drive NW, Between Burdette Road and Long Island Way: Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, collector street
- Maryeanna Drive: Commercial, Bus stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, meets posted speed minimum
- Mountain Brook Way, Between Edgewater Drive and Old Creek Trail: School, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Mountain Creek Road: Activity Center, City Springs District
- Old Creek Trail, Between Heards Creek Drive and Mountain Brook Way: School, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold
- Old Riverside Drive, Between Riverside Drive and Park Entrance Park: meets posted speed minimum
- Powers Ferry Road, Between Crest Valley Drive and Mt Paran Road: Park, School, meets minimum posted speed, connects sidewalk network, high functional class
- Rebel Trail, Between Powers Ferry Road and Mount Paran Road: Connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold