A crew pours concrete for a sidewalk in Sandy Springs. The City Council is scheduled to approve an update to its sidewalk master plan at its Jan. 16 meeting. (Sandy Springs)

After a month of soliciting input from the community, the Sandy Springs Public Works Department presented an update to the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan Network Map to the city council.

Wesley Waters, the Capital Improvement Project unit manager, told the council that the city has a little time to study and refine the sidewalk plan until it is brought back for adoption on Jan. 16. The updated plan adds six more road sections for additional sidewalks.

The city began using a sidewalk master plan in 2006 for periodic updates of its projects.

The Public Works Department will evaluate and then bring its score list for these new sidewalk proposals and refresh existing proposals sometime in the second quarter of 2024, Waters said. The scores are used to help determine what projects get funded.

Staff are advancing $12 million worth of sidewalks through TSPLOST (Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax), Waters said.

The process for consideration of sidewalks includes these factors: connections to existing master plan streets; streets near activity centers identified in the Transportation Master Plan; traffic volume; and an evaluation per demand and safety criteria.

The recommendations for additions to the Sidewalk Master Plan Network Map by district include:

District One

Holcomb Bridge Road, Between Spalding Drive and Chattahoochee River: Park, Bus Stop, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold, high functional class

Jett Ferry Road: Between Spalding Drive and River Circle Activity center, meets posted speed minimum

Nesbit Ferry Road: Between Spalding Drive and Winters Chapel Road Park, Activity Center, meets minimum posted speed, connects sidewalk network

Northridge Parkway: Commercial, Bus Stop, meets minimum posted speed, connects sidewalk network

District Two

Grogans Ferry Road, Between Adair Lane and Roswell Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, meets travel lane minimum

Hannover Park Activity center, Bus Stop, meets ADT threshold

Hightower Trail: Between Roswell Road and Cherokee Country Club Commercial, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold

Huntcliff: Between Roswell Road and Hightower Trail: Commercial, Activity Center, meets ADT threshold

N River Drive: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high pedestrian activity

Ison Road: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high ped activity

Winding River Drive: Commercial, Bus Stop, School, Activity Center, high ped activity

District Three

Colewood Way, Between River Valley Road and Bridgewood Valley Road: Park, School, meets ADT threshold

Denmark Drive: Park, School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, City Springs District

Wright Road, Between Brandon Ridge Drive and Abernathy Road: Commercial, Park, close to ADT threshold

District Four

Dunwoody Road, Between Spalding Drive and Dunwoody City Limits: School, meets speed limit minimum

Mabry Road, Between Spalding Drive and Glenridge Drive: Commercial, park, school, existing sidewalk

Hunters Crossing Drive For 750 feet off of Peachtree Dunwoody Road: MARTA Station, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network

District Five

Forest Hills Drive, Between Roswell Road and High Point Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, high ped activity

Franklin Road: School, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, meets ADT threshold

Hedden Street: Commercial, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network, high-density area, existing sidewalk

Springwood Connector: Commercial, Bus Stop, Activity Center, connects sidewalk network

District Six