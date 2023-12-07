Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Mandarin and satsuma oranges, apples, sweet potatoes, various pumpkins and gourds like candy roaster, butternut, pumpkin, and acorn squash, sunchokes, garlic, lettuces, bok choy, ginger, turmeric, carrots, turnips, radishes, arugula, kale, collards, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms like oyster and lion’s mane, herbs, breads, jams, pastries, GF treats, eggs, beef, pork, chicken, duck, shrimp, smoked trout and salmon, pecans, honey, teas, apple cider, cocktail mixers, ghee, cooking oils, vinegars, hot sauce, spice blends, nut butters, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Winter Salad with Fresh Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette from Community Farmers Markets.

Winter Salad with Fresh Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette Recipe:

Ingredients:

Mixed chicories

Meyer lemons

Satsumas

Delicata squash (& seeds)

Fresh ginger

Toasted sesame oil

Nama shoyu

Date syrup

Salt & pepper

Directions:

Begin by roasting your delicata squash until tender. You can roast the seeds separately in a cast iron in the oven, or you can prepare both the squash and the seeds on the stovetop. Salt and season well – this will give the bowl its savory, salty weight. To dress it all up, mix equal parts Meyer lemon juice and satsuma juice into a small bowl (this is your acid – feel free to sub a vinegar of your choice). Whisk in freshly grated ginger, a splash of nama shoyu, a healthy touch of toasted sesame oil, and as much date syrup as you prefer. Because we’re dealing with bitter greens and acidic citrus, don’t be afraid of the sweetness – it’ll help balance things out. Toss all ingredients together and top with slices of satsuma and roasted squash seeds. If you’re a sesame fan, you might add some tahini to the dressing for an extra punch and creaminess. The radicchio and other bitter greens can be cooked, but if you prefer them raw, that works – the acid from your citrus and the fat from the toasted sesame oil and seeds will help even everything out, especially if you allow the dressed salad to sit for a moment before you enjoy.

Satsuma Donuts from Community Farmers Markets.

Satsuma Donuts Recipe (serves 1-2):

Ingredients:

Satsuma citrus, 3 TB squeezed

Self Rising flour, 1 cup (you can sub 1 cup AP flour + 1.5 tsp baking powder)

Milk of your choice, 1/2 cup + 1 TB

Powdered sugar, roughly 1 cup

Fresh cracked black pepper

High heat oil

Directions:

Mix satsuma juice and powdered sugar until thoroughly incorporated. If your sugar is lumpy, sift through a fine mesh colander first, and then mix into the juice. Add more satsuma juice if you like the glaze thinner or gradually add more sugar if you like your glaze thicker. Set aside. Mix flour and milk thoroughly. This mix should turn out sticky. Use a piping bag with a wide opening (the wider, the more circle shape your doughnuts will turn out) -or- use a ziplock bag and cut the tip -or- simply use a spoon to scoop batter into oil. If you’re a using piping/ziplock bag, grab a tall drinking cup and push your bag into the cup for easier batter transfer. Heat 1.5-2” of oil to 355-360 F or until your wooden spoon sizzles when you stick it in the oil. Pipe out roughly 1-2” batter and snip with scissors to cut off into the oil. Cook until light golden color. Toss onto paper towel, or even better, a cooling tray to dry off. Mix your glaze again to get it going and toss doughnuts into the glaze and then back onto tray. Crack some whole black pepper on top and allow for the glaze to set for about 2 minutes, and then chow down!

The recipes for Winter Salad with Fresh Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette and Satsuma Donuts can also be found on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.