The Sandy Springs City Council approved a contract with the Emory Clinic for a medical director to provide training and support to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

The city will pay $18,000 annually so that SSPD will have access to a board-certified Emory ER physician. This will provide the police departments with emergency medical planning and oversight services.

Fire Chief Keith Sanders told the council that the physician will ” be available for medical support for high-risk operations, enhance medical training and medical consultation for injured or ill officers, especially focused on the North Fulton SWAT team personnel.”

The fire department has a doctor who is on call and focused exclusively on the EMS portion of the department. Paramedics and EMTs operate under the umbrella of that medical authority that gives them the protocols and the authorization to use their skills and out on the scene, he said.

In other city council action:

Vertical Earth to work on Dalrymple-Roswell intersection

Vertical Earth’s $2 million contract was the winning bid for the construction of the Roswell Road/Dalrymple Road intersection improvement project.

The firm had the lowest bid, with competing bids ranging from $2.1 million to $3.5 million. The contractor will widen Dalrymple Road on the west leg of the intersection, using retaining walls to provide an additional northbound left turn lane.

Approximately 572 linear feet of sidewalk will be installed and the drainage system on the south side of Dalrymple will be improved. The contract also includes replacing traffic signal infrastructure at the intersection.

The construction timeline is nine months once it begins in January or February 2024, with intermittent lane closures during the day.

Kimley-Horn to design bike-pedestrian trail

The council awarded Kimley-Horn and Associates a contract for design services for the Peachtree Dunwoody Bike/Pedestrian Trail Last Mile Connectivity Project based on its estimated $453,745 cost.

Kimley-Horn will provide design services for the project planned to improve pedestrian and bicycle facilities between Hammond Drive and Mt. Vernon Highway.

The project will tie into the Peachtree Dunwoody Lake Hearn Connectivity Improvements Project and to the Mt. Vernon Highway Corridor Improvements Project, according to a staff report.

Six other consultants submitted proposals for the project, which were evaluated by a three-member evaluation committee.

Fiber connection bid lower than estimated

The council approved a bid for a fiber connection project for the city’s Intelligent Transportation System Fiber network for $245,679, which was well under the engineer’s estimate, according to a report from Public Works Director Marty Martin.

Lumin8 Transportation Technologies will add fiber connectivity from the existing network on Roswell Road east on Windsor Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody Road, and north on Peachtree Dunwoody Road to the Glenridge Connector. This adds redundancy to the traffic system, enabling the Traffic Management Center to better monitor the traffic signals within this portion of the city.