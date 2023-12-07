Credit: Supplied photo

Shirley Gary Group and Ansley Real Estate will handle sales and marketing for Mason Flats, a new townhome community located in East Atlanta.

The development at 2328 Mason Drive is currently in its second phase of construction,

“This 37-unit, gated community is ideally situated for residents to take full advantage of all that intown living has to offer,” said Jamie Mock, a realtor with Shirley Gary Group/Ansley Real Estate.

“The complex is just off Moreland Avenue and close to I-20, with easy proximity to restaurants, entertainment districts, Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and cultural attractions like Zoo Atlanta, Historic Oakland, and the Georgia Aquarium.”

Each townhome comes equipped with a garage, an elevated porch in the front and back, along with private spaces that can function either as a home office or guest suite, according to Shirley Gary Group/Ansley Real Estate.

The residential community also includes a number of amenities such as a fire pit, manicured green spaces, as well as onsite guest parking.

“Mason Flats offers a well-designed, modern option for those who want the convenience and appeal of intown living, along with the style and amenities of new construction,” said Mock. “Phase One sold out quickly, so I encourage anyone who is interested in this attractive community to act quickly.”

Prospective homeowners seeking more information about Mason Flats can contact Jamie Mock at jamiemock@ansleyre.com, or by phone at (678) 333-7648.