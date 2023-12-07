The U.S. Soccer Federation has chosen Fayette County as the site of a first-of-its-kind national training center (NTC), a project that will create 440 jobs through a $228 million investment.

The organization announced in September plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Atlanta and build the first-ever NTC in the metro area.

“U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. “This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer as an expansion team in 2017 and took home the league championship following its second season a year later. Then last year, Atlanta was selected as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The new facility will serve as the national center for training and competition of all 27 U.S. Soccer men’s, women’s, youth, and extended national teams; the development of youth players; and coaching and referee training.

“The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said. “Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community.”

The Arthur M. Blank Foundation is contributing $50 million toward the NTC. Blank is the owner of Atlanta United.

U.S. Soccer board members and athletes will join state and local officials in a celebration to welcome the new facility Dec. 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith, a movie studio in Fayetteville.

This story comes to Rough Draft through a reporting partnership with Capitol Beat.