A panel including actress Rosario Dawson and Will Harris of White Oak Pastures joined together to discuss regenerative agriculture after the Atlanta premiere of the documentary “Common Ground” on Dec. 4 at the Tara Theatre.

“Common Ground” is a documentary from filmmakers Josh and Rebecca Tickell that explores the practice of regenerative agriculture, which focuses on improving soil health and reducing erosion through methods including crop rotation and the reduction of tilling and plowing. The practice exists in opposition to industrial farming, which often involves chemical fertilizers and growing the same crop year after year.

In addition to Dawson (who also serves as an executive producer and as one of the celebrity narrators in the film) and Harris, the panel included Wayne Swanson, the founder of Swanson Family Farms; Ryland Engelhart, founder of the nonprofit Kiss the Ground and executive producer of the film; and Kristine Root, CMO of the certification company Regenified.

The documentary is more of an attempt to educate rather than a cinematic work, but offers an informative first foray into the positives of regenerative agriculture and the corruption of the agricultural industry in the United States. In particular, its efforts to call attention to how regenerative practices began with indigenous peoples and how industrialized farming became popular due to a colonialist, capitalist mindset, are admirable. But, I couldn’t help but feel like the panel discussion afterwards offered more information on the barriers and proposed solutions to the issue than the actual film did.

“Common Ground” mostly focuses on regenerative agriculture from a micro level, zooming in on specific farmers who have found success using regenerative practices. The film does a good job at explaining how these practices lead to more nutrient-rich food and a healthier environment. But while the film points out corruption on a macro level, it doesn’t offer that many solutions that audiences could explore on a personal level, or a deeper insight on the difficulties a farmer might have in making the leap to regenerative agriculture. That was left up to the panelists.

One sequence of the film explores the tension between the fact that the government subsidizes crops like corn and soy – the very same crops that make snack products that are labeled as unhealthy for consumers by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Regenerative farms in general do not receive government subsidies, but yet another section of the film pointed out the profit benefits of regenerative farming. During the Q&A session, Tara Theatre Owner Chris Escobar asked about specific obstacles, from government lobbyists or otherwise, that are getting in the way of farmers making the leap to regenerative agriculture.

Will Harris – the founder of White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, Ga. – explained the risk that some farmers can feel jumping into regenerative farming.

“One of the real beauties of being an industrial farmer – the way my dad was, the way I used to be – is you occupy a space in the production chain. You get good at filling your space, and it’s fairly risk free,” he said. “When you step away from that and do what some of us have tried to do … you become a tiny, tiny, little chain. A complete chain. And that’s just so much more complex and complicated and difficult and risky than just occupying that space.”

“Common Ground” lays out the positive impact regenerative farming could have on the food that goes into our grocery stores, but doesn’t necessarily explore the problems it might face in getting there in the first place. While the panel conversation did not enter specifics about the food distribution system, one audience member did ask how lower income people might gain access to these products, especially if they might be more expensive to purchase.

Multiple panelists said that considering the weight and the quality of what you’re buying at the grocery store is just as important as the price. One pound of more nutrient dense beef might be more expensive than something of a lesser quality, but it also might last much longer.

“The number one thing I got from clients was – you just sold me ground beef, and I cooked it, and it didn’t shrink,” Swanson said. “I cooked it, and we didn’t eat it all because we were full. So what am I getting at the grocery store? It’s not more expensive, it’s just dense.”

Regenerative agriculture is an important issue, and as an entry to the subject, “Common Ground” offers an informative overview of the ways it could keep our bodies and environment more healthy. But when it comes to specifics and solutions, the panel offered more insight on many questions the film left unanswered. Unfortunately, not every screening can come with a panel.

Escobar announced that “Common Ground” will have a theatrical run at the Tara beginning Dec. 15. Tickets will be online when available.