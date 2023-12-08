Salty Smiles is bringing the Khanom Tokyo Dog to Independent Distilling on Saturday.



Jose Sucio’s famous Beer Can Burritos will be on display this Saturday–gotta try them with the street corn. A big return of Salty Smiles and his Asian street food is coming to Independent Distilling. Soupbelly’s last pop up of 2023 is happening at Leftie Lee’s. Argentine Eats has empanadas for dinner covered all week. TKO and Golden Apple x Smoke and Honey collab come to the PF@P stall.

Here’s the low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

THE GUIDE

Ganji, Gourmet Street Foods, TKO, Golden Apple x Smoke and Honey at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Friday-Thursday – ITP – O4W

A killer week ahead of us at @punkfoodieatponce. Ganji our resident is still holding things down on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday Brunch. Sunday @gourmetstreetfoods is doing an elevated Southern Brunch menu. Monday night the amazing @tko_thekorean1 is bringing OG Korean to the stall (follow Punk Foodie Instagram to pre-order the limited run dishes before they sell out). Tuesday @a.golden.apple.popup x @smoke.and.honey are doing a fun collab so there’s an a reason to come eat literally every day for the next week

Hardee Soups at Bookhouse Pub on Sunday – ITP – O4W

@hardeesoups is bringing a seasonal curry butternut squash served with butter chicken and a cream of tomato basil soup served with an ooey gooey grilled cheese. Hummus and pita available for a light side. Chips and french onion dip for a tasty snack.

Jose Sucio at Stout Brothers Smyrna on Saturday – OTP – Smyrna

Gotta get you some famous Beer Can Chicken Burritos, Beefy Bean and Cheese Burritos, street corn, and chori-queso from the man, the myth, the legend–@josesucio. It’s happening at Stout Bros 1st Anniversary party. 1pm-sold out.

Salty Smiles (Laos) at Independent Distilling on Saturday – ITP – Decatur

Independent Distilling with the Christmas bar vibes and @saltysmilesyt back with the asian street food vibes. Swing through 5-9pm.

Argentine Eats at Sceptre Brewing Friday-Thursday – ITP – Oakhurst

@Argentineeats bringing their savory empanadas to @sceptrebeer arts every night for dinner this week.

Keenan’s Pit BBQ at Proper Hop Roswell on Saturday – OTP – Roswell

Keenan’s serving a special Mexican themed menu featuring Brisket Tacos, Chicken Tacos, Pork Tacos, Mexican Chicken Stew, plus their signature BBQ Baked Beans + other sides. Come celebrate @properhoproswell’s anniversary. 12:30 till it’s gone.

Owens and Hull at Reformation Brewery on Sunday – OTP – Smyrna

@Owensandhull are excited to be co-hosting @philipsbarbequeco’s Pitmaster Santa with @rasheedphilipsand @reformationbrewery Smyrna. Collecting toys to be donated to @childrensatl. Donate two toys and you’ll get a complimentary bowl of Rasheed’s once a year smoked brisket gumbo. 1-4pm.

Soupbelly at Leftie Lee’s on Saturday – ITP – Avondale Estates

The amazing @soupbellyatl doing her last pop up of 2023 at the recently crowned Eater’s “Best Pop Up To Brick & Mortar” @leftielees. Taiwanese popcorn chicken, walnut shrimp, chili oil wontons and more. 5-8pm or sold out.

