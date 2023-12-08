The Peach Drop won’t be happening at Underground Atlanta to ring in 2024, but the Downtown attraction is still planning events and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city decided to cancel the event after dedicating resources to the 50th anniversary of hip hop celebrations and other community events.

The city wouldn’t promise if the Peach Drop would return to ring in 2025, but said it would “revaluate next year.”



The Peach Drop – Atlanta’s answer to the ball drop in Times Square in New York since 1989 – has been off-and-on since 2018, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event returned to Underground to celebrate the arrival of 2023 featuring performances by Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, and Drivin N Cryin.

However, despite the canceled Peach Drop, Underground Atlanta is still planning events and fireworks to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

“While we wish the City of Atlanta could be a part of the celebration, we’re still inviting all of Atlanta to join us at Underground this New Year’s Eve to ring in 2024!” said Underground owner Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures.

UNDERGROUND ATLANTA’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2023 EVENTS

Event Gallery: NYE Peach Fest featuring La Bonita, Young Fro, DJ Marz and more

Pigalle Theater Hosting a decadent New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

The Masquerade: Noche De Verano Sin Ti Reggaeton-Ton-Ton: NYE Edition

Artlanta NYE Block Party with host Tyree Smith

WUSSY Mag: NYE is here

At midnight, join us for a countdown and firework show free to the public!

To find more information and updates, check https://www.undergroundatl.com/ for New Year’s Eve events.