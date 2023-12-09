On Dec. 8, during Friday afternoon rush hour traffic, Brookhaven Police responded to calls that a man was hit by a car at the southbound ramp of I-85 and North Druid Hills Road.

Emergency responders learned the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Information about the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The Brookhaven Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is following all leads in an attempt to identify potential suspects and suspect vehicles.

Lt. Jacob Kissel of Brookhaven Police asked for anyone who was traveling on North Druid Hills Road in the Buford Highway and I-85 area between the hours of 4-4:25 p.m. on Dec. 8 to call 404-637-0636.