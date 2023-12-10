Aetna Better Health of Georgia has invested $510,000 in 17 local organizations that offer services for individuals experiencing food insecurity and homelessness across the state of Georgia.

“A holistic approach to health care starts with ensuring each individual has stable and consistent access to healthy, nutritious foods, as well as a safe place to live,” said Sonya Nelson, division president at Aetna Medicaid. “By partnering with local organizations committed to improving the quality of life for all Georgians, we can help ensure people’s most basic needs are fulfilled and they’re able to prioritize care for themselves and their families.”

The investments from Aetna will bolster programs designed to address food insecurity and promote health literacy among youth and families. These programs offer access to fresh and nutritious foods, while also providing resources to enhance understanding of food and health. The organizations include:

The James Brown Family Foundation, Inc.

Open Hand Atlanta, Inc.

Sweetwater Mission, Inc.

Manna House Ministries, Inc.

Living Bridges Ministry Corporation

Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully, Inc. (CHOICES)

YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

Emanuel County Family Connection Inc.

Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless, Inc.

Players Philanthropy Fund (Goodr Foundation)

“Not only are we providing access to more nutritious foods, but we’re also educating families on how to eat healthy and cook substantial meals,” said Ann Rogers, chair of the Emanuel County Family Connection. “Having the proper knowledge and resources to know what foods support a healthy lifestyle is an essential component to addressing food insecurity. We’re thankful for the donation from Aetna and are excited to see the impact this funding will have on Emanuel County’s underserved families.”

Multiple organizations will also be receiving investments from Aetna to address homelessness and housing insecurity across the state. These organizations include:

The Salvation Army, a Georgia Corporation

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation Inc.

Partners for HOME, Inc.

Citizens Against Violence, Inc.

House Proud Atlanta Inc.

Crisp County Community Council Inc.

“It’s estimated that, every night, more than 10,000 Georgians experience homelessness. The Salvation Army works hard to ensure that those in need have a place to go that is safe and well equipped to meet their needs,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, area commander for The Salvation Army of Augusta. “Unfortunately, there are still thousands of individuals across the state who don’t have access to shelters or basic amenities. With the Aetna partnership, we’re expanding the Salvation Army’s programs across a number of Georgia communities, which includes a launch of a new mobile shower and bathroom unit that will serve as a clean and safe space for unhoused individuals.”