Atlanta Police are investigating a man found fatally wounded outside Druid Hills Presbyterian Church on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

According to the preliminary report, officers were called to 1026 Ponce de Leon Ave. just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers located a male near the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital where he was later pronounced decad. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are currently gathering information surrounding the incident.

APD said the incident is an active and open investigation.