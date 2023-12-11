Cooking over the holidays can be a pain. Why not take a look around Atlanta’s great holiday dining scene and save yourself the effort?

Keep scrolling for a look at what restaurants will be open for business over the Christmas and New Years holidays.

Christmas and Christmas Eve Dining

Fruits de Mer from Petite Violette, which is open for numerous holiday dining options this year.

Petite Violette: This French restaurant will be closed for dine-in options during Christmas, but is offering the chance for to-go meals. The to-go menu features four courses, including either a turkey plate entrée, salmon over tagliatelle pasta, or boeuf bourguignon. Orders must be made before close of business on Dec. 21 and picked up Dec. 23 from 3-6 p.m. The price is $59.95 per person for soup, salad, entrée and dessert. Orders can be placed at 404-634-6268.

By George: Located in The Candler Hotel in Downtown Atlanta, the restaurant is taking Christmas Eve & Day reservations with a special holiday meal ($85 per person) or select from the regular menu such as shrimp and grits, pan-seared salmon, Rigatoni Bolognese and more. Make a reservation here.

Cooks & Soldiers: Reserve a table now for a specialty Christmas Eve a la carte menu including pato, a grilled duck breast, confit duck leg and crispy duck wing served parsnip puree, spiced carrots and a sherry glaze; torrijas, a Basque French toast served with olive oil ice cream and orange marmalade; and more.

C&S Restaurant Group: C&S Restaurant Group is celebrating Christmas Eve with the Feast of the Seven Fishes. All four metro Atlanta restaurants – C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar Sandy Springs, Vinings and Brookhaven, and Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell – will be participating. Menu items include clams casino, seafood linguine, Brazino Livornese, Lobster Fra Diavolo and Tiramisu, but offerings may vary by location.

Chido & Padre’s: Enjoy a Christmas Eve brunch from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including breakfast tacos, French toast, chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and avocado toast.

The Southern Gentleman: This eatery is celebrating Christmas eve with brunch starting at 11 a.m., and then dinner from 3-7 p.m. Menu items include deviled crab fritters with caper remoulade and prime rib with Yukon gold potato puree, grilled asparagus and carrots, and red wine jus.

Ecco: At both its Midtown and Buckhead locations, Ecco is celebrating Christmas Eve with a four-course prix-fixe menu at $115 a person. There is an optional $30 add-on of fresh black perigord truffles. Reservations can be made online.

The Iberian Pig: The Iberian Pig locations in Decatur and Buckhead are celebrating Christmas Eve with specialty cocktails and tapas.

Lure: On Christmas Eve, this Midtown restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu that costs $105 a person. You can make reservations here.

Atlas: Atlas is open for Christmas Eve reservations. You can make a reservation online.

STK: Join STK for their Christmas Eve & Day Dinner this year. The menu will feature STK’s signature prime rib and turkey. The full menu will also be available.

Ray’s Restaurants: Ray’s at Killer Creek will be open for Christmas Eve dining, serving brunch from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4-9 p.m. Ray’s on the River will serve Christmas Eve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 3-9 p.m. Ray’s in the City will have regular hours on Dec. 24.

New Year’s Eve Dining

The Betty is open for business on New Years Eve.

Petite Violette: On New Year’s Eve, Petite Violette will be celebrating with a six-course New Year’s Eve menu, party favors and a champagne toast. The complete dinner costs $99.95 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and seatings are available from 5-9 p.m. Make reservations online.

AltaToro: This Latin restaurant in Midtown is offering a buffet from 4-10 p.m. before celebrating the New Year with a DJ until 2 a.m.

The Betty: Ring in the New Year with a four-course dinner menu at The Betty. The prix-fixe menu includes dishes from Executive Chef Thomas Davis, dessert from Executive Pastry Chef Terrence Scott, and an optional wine pairing from Sommelier Bill Brillinger. The menu starts at $135 a person, with the option to add the wine pairing for $75 a person. Reservations can be made online.

The Optimist: The Optimist is offering a four-course tasting menu that includes favorites like tuna crudo, rock shrimp, and whole Maine lobster. The experience is $125 a person plus an optional wine pairing. Reservations can be made online.

Beetlecat: Beetlecat is offering a tasting menu filled with potato croquettes, lobster bisque, truffle risotto, and burnt miso pound cake. The cost is $105 a person plus drinks a la carte. Reservations can be made online.

No. 246: This Decatur Italian restaurant will have a four-course menu with dishes like fritto miso, agnolotti limone, chicken marsala, and chocolate truffle torta. Reservations can be made online, and the cost is $110 a person with an option $45 wine pairing.

St. Cecilia: Get your fill of seafood and pasta at St. Cecilia this year. This New Years Eve tasting menu features hamachi crudo, spaghetti alla vongole, and halibut, and costs $135 a person with an optional wine pairing. Make reservations here.

Marcus Bar & Grille: Marcus Bar & Grille is serving an all-day New Years Eve buffet from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring breakfast and brunch staples alongside dinner favorites. There will also be two DJ sets to accompany your meal. Make reservations here.

Marcel: For $250 a person, Marcel is offering a five-course, grand banquet prix fixe menu from Executive Chef Tye Carpenter. Enjoy steakhouse classics such as chateaubriand, cacio e pepe, pommes dauphinoise, and baked alaska, along with an optional wine pairing. Reservations can be made online.

Sugo: Ring in the New Year in Johns Creek with a three-course prix-fixe menu featuring butternut squash ravioli, scallops piccata, and more. The menu costs $55 per person, and you can make reservations here.

The Iberian Pig: The Decatur location of The Iberian Pig is toasting with speciality New Years Eve cocktails from 4 p.m. to midnight. At the Buckhead location, you can dine on specialty dishes including suckling pig paella made with bomba rice, suckling pig, chicharrones, seasonal vegetables and aioli.

La Tavola: Celebrate the New Year in Virginia-Highland with a four-course prix-fixe menu. The menu costs $95 per person and features hamachi crudo, cresto di gallo with black perigord truffles, saltimbocca, tiramisu and more. Make reservations here.

Foundation Social Eatery: Before you celebrate the holiday with a party at Foundation Social Eatery, why not grab some dinner? The Alpharetta spot is offering reservations from 5-9:30 p.m.

South City Kitchen: Reserve a spot at either the Buckhead, Vinings, or Midtown locations for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or for a three-course prix-fixe menu from 5-10 p.m. The dinner menu costs $75 a person for adults and $35 a person for kids, and includes a mix of South City classics such as fried green tomatoes and smoky grilled pork chops as well as some specialty items. Make reservations here.

To see which restaurants will be open for normal hours over the holidays, check out websites like Resy and OpenTable.