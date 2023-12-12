The Torres Family’s display of inflatable dinosaurs prompted thhe potential change to the sign ordinance.

The Dunwoody City Council discussed a text amendment that would allow allow the Dunwoody’s Dino House to escape extinction.

The panel discussed and held a public hearing on Dec. 11 about a text amendment to an existing sign ordinance that would allow residences to erect inflatables for up to 60 consecutive days.

Several council members asked about one stipulation of the modification that dictated that the inflatables must be taken down after that 60-day period for 60 days before they can be reinstalled. However, Paul Leonhardt, the Deputy Director of Community Development, said that as long as the displays are changed out, a resident can have the displays up without interruption.

Councilman Tom Lambert asked a rhetorical question – if he wanted to put up an inflatable pumpkin during Halloween, then take it down and replace it the next day with a turkey, and after taking that down, install a Christmas tree – whether that would comply.

Leonhardt replied that as long as the display is changed, it would be allowed.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch questioned the 60-day stipulation in the ordinance, but Leonhardt said the language was inserted in order to allow for compliance enforcement.

City attorney Ken Bernard admitted that the text change wasn’t perfect, but “this is a narrow field we are going down to address a specific concern.”

During the public hearing on the amendment, nobody spoke in either support or against the amendment. The council will consider the amendment during the second meeting in January.

The yard in question, owned by Lisa and Cesar Torres, has for several years featured themed- inflatable dinosaurs that were lauded as a beacon of hope to many Dunwoody residents. A single emailed complaint forced the city to notify the Torres family that the installation was in violation of its sign code, but the city twice delayed the deadline for their demise while they considered changes to the ordinance.

“The proposed regulations allow residents in the R- and RA-districts (Single-dwelling Residential) to display animated signs for up to 60 consecutive days, subject to several restrictions, including maximum dimensions, property line setbacks, and safety standards,” Leonhardt’s memo said. “Animated signs on quasi-public and institutional properties remain prohibited. No permit would be required, similar to typical yard signs.”

The memo states that the Dunwoody Planning Commission approved the amendment 5-1, with Erika Harris voting against the motion because she wanted “quasi-public and institutional uses, such as places of worship to display animated signs.”

In other council news:

Approved a construction agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to widen the eastbound I-285 ramp at Ashford Dunwoody Road. The $2 million construction cost will be paid for by the Perimeter Center Improvement District and the Georgia Department of Transportation.Work is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, according to a memo regarding the expenditure.