Local women’s nonprofit, Impact100 Atlanta, has awarded three transformative $91,000 grants to Automotive Training Center, Fully Furnished Ministries, Inc., and Atlanta Victim Assistance for their community work.

The model of Impact100 Atlanta is unique, women come together, each donating $1,000, to fund transformational grants to nonprofits in their local community. 100% of each member’s donation goes directly to fund the grants. This year, 273 members joined to fund $273,000 in high impact grants to support nonprofits in Atlanta. With the $273,000 in grants awarded this year, Impact100 Atlanta has now awarded more than $400,000 in grants to nonprofits in the Atlanta community.

“The power of collective giving was certainly witnessed tonight. We are so thrilled to have awarded $273,000 in grants to three incredible organizations this year,” said Sarah Levitt, Founding President of Impact100 Atlanta. “We are committed to future growth in our membership to be able to award more grants each year, allow nonprofits to dream big, and contribute to positive change in our community.”

Membership for 2024 officially kicked off at the Annual Meeting as well, with the goal of more than 400 members to fund four high impact grants in 2024. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who share a commitment to funding transformational grants to improve lives in the Atlanta community.