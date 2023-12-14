Punk Foodie @ Ponce is hosting Taiwan Smokehouse Night on Monday, Dec. 18 which will fuse Taiwanese street food and American craft barbecue.

Chefs Fu-Mao Sun of Mighty Hans and Bryan Hull of Owens & Hull/Secret Pint are collaborating on this special event. Both chefs typically see long lines at their pop-ups and it’s expected this unique collaboration will bring in lots of folks.

The event is part of Limited Edition evenings at Punk Foodie where guest chefs craft limited amounts of a few items special to them.



Three special dishes will be served, including riffs on Mighty Hans best sellers: Pork Rice (滷肉飯) and Scallion Pancake (蔥油餅) and a new dish, Little Sausage/Big Sausage (大腸包小腸). All will be crafted using proteins smoked via Secret Pint.



The chefs will be offerlimited servings of each entree. Order now to guarantee your spot and pick up anytime between 5-8:30pm on Monday at Ponce City Market.