Everyone loves a good mac and cheese recipe for the holidays. Why not give Steak Market’s a try?
This creamy lobster mac and cheese dish comes from Steak Market, a Midtown eatery that offers up steak and seafood dishes with tasty cocktails on the side. This recipe is easy to make at home, and sure to impress all your friends at your next holiday gathering.
Keep scrolling for the full recipe.
Steak Market Creamy Lobster Mac and Cheese Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1 lb elbow macaroni
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 1/2 lbs lobster meat, claw, and tail, cooked and chopped
- 3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Salt to taste
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Cook the macaroni according to package instructions; drain and set aside.
- In a large pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add the cooked and chopped lobster meat, allowing it to absorb the buttery richness.
- Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese, black pepper, and garlic powder. Mix until the cheese starts to melt and forms a creamy consistency.
- Pour in the heavy cream, stirring continuously until the sauce is smooth. Season with salt to taste.
- Add the cooked macaroni to the lobster and cheese mixture, ensuring an even coating of the luscious sauce.
- Transfer the mac and cheese mixture to a baking dish.
- In a small bowl, combine the panko breadcrumbs with a drizzle of melted butter. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the mac and cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling.
- Remove from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.
- Garnish with fresh chopped parsley just before serving to add a burst of freshness.