Everyone loves a good mac and cheese recipe for the holidays. Why not give Steak Market’s a try?

This creamy lobster mac and cheese dish comes from Steak Market, a Midtown eatery that offers up steak and seafood dishes with tasty cocktails on the side. This recipe is easy to make at home, and sure to impress all your friends at your next holiday gathering.

Keep scrolling for the full recipe.

Steak Market Creamy Lobster Mac and Cheese

Steak Market Creamy Lobster Mac and Cheese Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 lb elbow macaroni

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 1/2 lbs lobster meat, claw, and tail, cooked and chopped

3 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup heavy cream

Salt to taste

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Directions: