A Sandy Springs man and a Hapeville woman were arrested on murder charges after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 9, along Roberts Drive in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Police were called to the scene on Roberts Drive where they found the victim, Aden Stone, who had been shot in the chest. Officers reported that he died at the scene.

Devontay Trimell Coleman of Greyfield Lane in Sandy Springs has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, according to Fulton County Jail inmate records.

Since his initial booking, two drug charges have been filed against him by the Sandy Springs Police Department: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

Coleman’s address was listed as Atlanta in Fulton County Jail records, though the correct ZIP code was listed.

Another suspect was arrested for felony murder according to a press release from the Sandy Springs Police Department. The two suspects and the victim were not identified in the release.

An Open Records Request filed by Rough Draft Atlanta on Dec. 11 was answered with the release of an incident report on Dec. 15 that identified Coleman and the second suspect, Mackieda Malu Tugba, 21, of Hapeville. Inmate records for Tugba could not be found through the Fulton County Inmate Search on the Fulton Sheriff’s Office website.

The complete narrative entered into the incident report said, “On 12/09/2023, I responded to a person shot at 8601 Roberts Dr.”. The report did list the crime incident as “Homicide-murder/nonnegligent Manslaughter” and the weapon as a firearm.

Rough Draft Atlanta first learned of Coleman’s involvement through an 11 Alive news report.

Officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of the Waters Edge Apartments at 8601 Roberts Drive at 3:17 p.m. on Dec. 9, according to the press release and confirmed by the report. Upon arrival, they found Stone shot in the chest. Life-saving efforts were attempted by bystanders, but Stone died at the scene, according to 11 Alive.

Coleman’s listed residence is off North River Parkway, which is one street south of Roberts Drive off Roswell Road.

Witnesses told police that they saw two women and one man run to a white SUV and flee the scene after the shooting. Six witnesses were listed in the report ranging in age from 23 to 54.

Police found the SUV nearby and performed a traffic stop, detaining the three occupants, 11 Alive reported.

A description of a white Chevrolet Equinox seen traveling south from that location was shared over police radio as officers headed to the scene, the press release said. An officer observed a vehicle matching that description and conducted a traffic stop on the GA 400 southbound entrance ramp from Northridge Road.

Coleman, 28, was in the vehicle’s front passenger seat and was considered the main suspect. All three detainees were found with blood on their hands, but Coleman’s clothing appeared to have blood on it, the news report said. The trio were taken to SSPD’s headquarters for questioning by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. The two women said they did not know if the shooting was premeditated.

Coleman initially gave police a false name and birth date, 11 Alive reported, saying he lied because of a warrant stemming from traffic charges.

Sandy Springs Police investigators do not know why Coleman drove to the area but believed he and Stone had an altercation that ended with a single shot to the teen’s chest, according to the news report.