Scallion pancakes will be on the menu as part of Taiwan Smokehouse Night at Punk Foodie @ Ponce.

Here’s the low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Jose’s Birria Local secures a residency on Tuesdays at The Bookhouse serving tacos and the like. Ghost Pizza pops up at RoundTrip Brewing before going into catering and large orders for the winter. Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken and Godtoh has got you covered at Boggs Social for the long December weekends. Salty Smiles is doing a pandan creme brulee dessert at Leftie Lees that sounds amazing. TanBrown Coffee heats up the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall every morning with a killer Honey Yuzu Matcha and a Black Sesame Miso Caramel signature coffee drink. Once you hear the deets on the Owens & Hull x Mighty Hans collab you will have your Monday night dining plans all figured out.

THE GUIDE

TanBrown Coffee and Mighty Hans (Taiwanese) x Owens & Hull (New GA BBQ) at Punk Foodie @ Ponce on Monday – ITP – O4W

Chef Fu-Mao Sun of @itsmightyhans and Bryan Hull of @owensandhull (Secret Pint BBQ) are collabing on a delicious Taiwan Smokehouse Night with Taiwanese street food infused with craft BBQ. Three special dishes will be served. Two are riffs on Mighty Hans crowd favorites: Pork Rice (滷肉飯) and Scallion Pancake (蔥油餅) and a new dish, Little Sausage/Big Sausage (大腸包小腸). All will be crafted using proteins smoked via Secret Pint. This Taiwanese meets Texas/GA BBQ menu is like no other and if you enjoy one of a kind dining events do not miss this one. Limited Edition means limited supply, order ahead so you get your favorites here. Pick up is from 5:00pm-8:30pm at the stall.

Tired of the same old coffee routine in the morning? Shake things up with @tanbrowncoffee at the stall from 7am-10am. Offering several unique signature coffee drinks you may have never tried yet or heard of before. Also doing an Oat Nog as a non-dairy special during the holiday season.

Stroud Eats (Bayou) at RoundTrip Brewing on Friday – ITP – Westside

The Southern and Gulf Coast influenced @stroudeats is taking his hot dog menu to @roundtripbeer from 1pm until sold out. You also have a second chance to catch him on Saturday at @littlecottagebrewing doing a rainy weather menu of soup and sandwiches 1pm-sold out.

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (American Jerk) at Boggs Social on Every Friday and Saturday – ITP – Westside

The @atljerkking will be at @boggssocial every Friday and Saturday infusing soulful jerk flavors into BBQ meats from 5pm-10pm.

Jose’s Birria Local (Tacos) at Slow Pour Brewing on Saturday – OTP – Lawrenceville

We keep hearing amazing things about @josesbirrialocal’s tacos. As his pop up season slowly comes to a close you have 3 more chances to try them before his re-emergence in the spring. He’ll be going old school selling for pick up in Lawrenceville over the winter. Also doing meal kits that you pre-order and he will deliver. Learn more here.

Salty Smiles (Southeast Asian) at Leftie Lee’s on Sunday – ITP – Avondale Estates

@Saltysmilesyt is bringing a fire menu to @leftielees. Options like Mama and Fam eggrolls, banh cuon kabocha, khaopiak sen, nam khao, lao sausage balls, khanom tokyo, and finish it all off with patongo with pandan creme brulee. 5pm-9pm.

Gödtoh (Comfort Food) at Boggs Social on Every Sunday and Monday – ITP – Westside

Bringing smashburgers and other stuff. And by other stuff, he means things to steal and eat your soul. Don’t miss the enigmatic @godtohatl. Ever. Or else.

Loko Eatz (Mexican) at Bookhouse Pub on Tuesdays – ITP – O4W

A new Tuesday residency for @loko_eatz as he brings tacos and the like to @bookhousepub. Expect the classics as well as some American influenced dishes like grilled or fried catfish tacos, cheese dip, and an ooey gooey burger made with nacho cheese. 5pm to close.

Ghost Pizza at RoundTrip Brewing on Wednesday – ITP – Westside

Catch @ghostpizzaatl at @roundtripbeer next Wednesday. You’ll also be happy to know they are not hibernating for winter–they’re going into catering, drop off, and pick up orders in the Norcross area. Pizzas, calzones, and drinks available for large orders here.

