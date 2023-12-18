Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s Revelations. Photo by Paul Kolnik.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox Theatre, January 25-27 as part of its 65th Anniversary United States tour. The 2024 Atlanta engagement will feature premieres, new productions, and repertory favorites.

The engagement opens Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. with a new production of Ronald K. Brown’s Dancing Spirit, which pays homage to Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison and borrows its title from her autobiography. Set to the vibrant tunes of Duke Ellington, Wynton Marsalis, and War, Brown’s choreography weaves together movements from Cuba, Brazil, and the United States, summoning dancing spirits that embody Jamison’s elegance and vision.

The performance continues with acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham’s Are You in Your Feelings? a salute to Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres. Scored to a “mixtape” of soul, hip-hop, and R&B featuring beloved musical artists like Jhené Aiko, Drake, Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, Jazmine Sullivan, and Summer Walker, the work resonates with the themes of love and relationships. This program repeats on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. performance kicks off with the world premiere CENTURY, Amy Hall Garner’s deeply personal gift for her grandfather’s 100th birthday. Taking a cue from his spirited essence and set to the music of Ray Charles, Count Basie, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more, CENTURY is a celebration of life, resilience, and joy. The world premiere Me, Myself and You by Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish is a dreamlike duet of reminiscence. Set to Damien Sneed and Brandie Sutton’s rendition of “In A Sentimental Mood,” conjuring the memories of love and passion for a woman who is asking herself if she should let go or forge ahead. A New production of Hans Van Manen’s dynamic Solo for three that challenges the Ailey men’s agility and grace in a whirlwind of movement and musicality. This program repeats on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

The finale of all programs is Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed around the world since its debut in 1960. Revelations has been seen by more people around the world than any other modern dance work, moving audiences with its powerful storytelling and soul-stirring music, evoking themes of determination, hope, and transcendence. Springing from Ailey’s childhood memories of growing up in the south and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of African Americans while exploring the emotional spectrum of the human condition.

A school-time performance on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m. will enthrall, inspire, and educate Atlanta students with the magic of Ailey. The hour-long program, moderated by one of the dancers, will give Atlanta youth a peek behind the scenes into the world of dance and introduce a new generation to Alvin Ailey’s Revelations. Call 404-881-2000 to arrange $10 student group tickets.

In addition to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s live performances, the Ailey organization will offer community programming, including workshops, residencies, and auditions for dance enthusiasts. Opportunities include:

● The National Center for Civil and Human Rights announced the Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 launch of its new signature program series, Truth on the Rocks – an immersive experience that blends an evening of cocktails, music, and interactive activities with the unveiling of The Center’s 2024 rotation from the King Collection. In collaboration with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, the event will showcase an Ailey Revelations Celebration—an engaging interactive workshop led by Ailey Extension Director and former Company member, Lisa Johnson-Willingham. The Atlanta community is invited to explore excerpts from Alvin Ailey’s iconic work of modern dance as well as embark on a self-guided tour through the new gallery rotation and the exhibits upstairs, celebrating the legacy of Dr. King, the Civil Rights Movement, and the accomplishments of 1964. Tickets can be reserved here.

● Ailey Experience with AREA Atlanta: Mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 14, where AREA Atlanta hosts the Ailey Experience at Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts. Instructors Lisa Johnson-Willingham, Linda Sims, Glenn Allen Sims, and Judith McCarty will guide participants through Horton, contemporary, and Latin jazz techniques. No experience is necessary to join in the fun. To learn more and sign up, visit Ailey Experience – Atlanta.

● Revelations: An Interdisciplinary Approach student residency will be led by Master Teacher and former Ailey star Nasha Thomas from Monday, January 22 to Thursday, January 25 at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and M. Agnes Jones. Revelations Residency is an innovative, curriculum-based initiative for public school students that utilizes Alvin Ailey’s American masterpiece, Revelations, as the inspirational framework for an in-depth study of language arts, social studies, and dance.

● The Ailey School Auditions will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 for aspiring dancers. Auditions for the Junior Division (ages 12 to 15) start at 10 a.m., followed by the Professional Division (ages 16 and older at 12:00 p.m.). Spots can be secured by filling out the registration form here.

For holiday shopping, give the gift of dance and save 25% on Ailey tickets $39 or higher when you purchase by December 24 using code CHEER. Tickets starting at $34, are now on sale at The Fox Theatre box office, 660 Peachtree Street NE, www.alvinailey.org, www.foxatltix.com or by calling 855-285-8499.