Morris Brown campus courtesy of Georgia Preservation.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has committed the largest grant to Morris Brown College in the past 20 years. Morris Brown has received $3 million to digitize and market the school’s Hospitality Certificate program. This grant, primarily will support Morris Brown to reach students outside of the metro Atlanta area who may face challenges with transportation, childcare or inconvenient shift work.

“One of the ways we can support young people in achieving economic mobility is by contributing to employer-focused efforts that strengthen the career pipeline between young people and an engaged employer,” said Daniel Shoy, Jr., managing director, Youth Development and Atlanta’s Westside, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“The partnership between Morris Brown College and Hilton Hotels represents a promising model of employer engagement that both trains students and provides strong connections to immediate job opportunities in a thriving industry. We believe this investment in the reinvigorated Morris Brown could be a scalable model for other industries and locations, including Montana State University, where the foundation is funding a similar program, and we invite others to join us in support.”

The Hospitality Certificate program at Morris Brown includes a partnership with Hilton Hotels to build a hotel on campus. The hotel will provide classroom and training spaces and an exceptional opportunity for graduates of the program. The campus hotel will not only help people gain the skills needed for work, but also connect them to job opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Youth Development is one of five new giving areas at the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. This portfolio is focused on scaling alternative pathways to economic mobility for young people in rural communities, who often face high barriers in beginning and growing their careers. The hospitality and leisure industry is ripe for opportunity; the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that between 2021 and 2031 the industry will produce 1.9 million jobs.

“I am thrilled about this collaboration with the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which has a long history of supporting young people, including in the Westside of Atlanta where Morris Brown is situated,” said Dr. Kevin James, president, Morris Brown College. “We anticipate Morris Brown becoming a prominent source of diverse talent for careers in hospitality and organizational leadership. My vision is for Morris Brown to emerge as one of the premier institutions in the nation for Black and Brown individuals to acquire expertise in hospitality, with a particular focus on working in and managing restaurants and hotels.”

Morris Brown will begin developing the online platform for the Hospitality Certificate in early 2024, with the first cohort expected to enroll in Fall 2024 and complete the program in Spring 2025.