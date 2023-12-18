The children’s cartoon character Pete the Cat is coming aboard to help Jittery Joe’s with their newest coffee, called “Pete’s Groovy Brew.”

Pete the Cat was created by Georgia-based artist James Dean, based on his pet cat, and has appeared in a series of books and television shows.

The Pete the Cat coffee is called “Pete’s Groovy Brew,” and will combine beans from Guatemala and Peru to create a smooth blend, according to a press release.

According to Dean, the first time he ever drew Pete as a cartoon, he drew him sitting on a chair holding a cup of coffee.

“Like Pete, I love coffee and have been a fan of Jittery Joe’s since they opened the first location in Athens over 20 years ago,” Dean said in the release. “I never dreamed that there would be Pete the Cat coffee!”

Pete’s Groovy Brew is available for purchase online, or at Fresh Market, Whole Foods and Savi Provisions. A portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the American Library Association.