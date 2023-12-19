Residents of Sandy Springs can volunteer to help Fulton County take a “snapshot” of homelessness in the cities outside of Atlanta on Jan. 23 and 24 in the 2024 Point In Time Count.

The Fulton County Department of Community Development will serve as the collaborative applicant for the Fulton County Continuum of Care and coordinate the count. North Fulton cities will be surveyed on Jan. 23 and South Fulton a day later, according to a press release.

The count focuses on people who, on the night of the count, are:

Sheltered (living in emergency shelters or transitional housing) or

Unsheltered (staying outdoors or in places not designed for habitation including vehicles, streets, parks, and abandoned buildings)

The Point in Time counts help determine federal funding to address homelessness. Data collected during the two-day count will create a “snapshot” of the scope and scale of homelessness. This will provide policymakers and funders with critical information on the number and demographic characteristics of homeless citizens, according to the press release.

Through the data the Fulton County Continuum of Care will determine what funding to provide for nonprofits and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families, the release said. It will promote access to mainstream programs for homeless individuals and families; and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers can register online by registering for an account through the Volunteer Registration Portal. They can then download the Counting Us Mobile app for Android on Google Play or from the Apple Store.

Street canvassing training will be held on Jan. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register online for the training by Zoom meeting.

Individuals seeking more information can contact county organizers at HomelessInfo@fultoncountyga.gov.