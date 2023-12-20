1. 2386 Bynum Road NE, Brookhaven

The open-concept design includes a cozy living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove, a spacious family room, and a separate dining room. The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat with French doors leading to a private deck. The master bathroom has double vanity sinks, a soaking tub, and a walk-in shower. There are three more comfortable bedrooms and a second bathroom on the main level. Outside, enjoy the large deck and serene private backyard.

Visit Kotohomes for more information on this house.

Asking Price $545,000 Size 1,416 sq. ft. Acreage 0.30 Property Type Residential Year built 1954 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 Full Baths 2 Information via KotoHomes

2. 1450 Druid Hills Road N, Brookhaven

Visit this renovated ranch-style home in Brookhaven, minutes from Brookhaven Village, Buckhead, and I-85. This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence features original oak hardwood floors, a spacious master suite with a tiled bathroom and walk-in closet, and an open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outside, there is a freshly painted deck overlooking the fenced-in yard. The roof was replaced less than 2 years ago. Don’t miss this opportunity to make it your dream home!

Visit Kotohomes for more information on this house.

Asking Price $569,999 Size 1,580 sq. ft. Acreage 0.20 Property Type Residential Year built 1954 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Full Baths 2 Information via KotoHomes

2278 NE Drew Valley Road, Brookhaven

This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is newly renovated and located in the sought-after Drew Valley neighborhood of Brookhaven. It features a spacious living room and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and white cabinetry. The main level includes a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms, while the upper level offers a bonus room with a full bathroom and separate rear stair access. Situated in the heart of Brookhaven and within the Ashford Park school district, this home is conveniently close to Briarwood Park, Lenox Mall, restaurants, Kroger, and Costco. Plus, there’s no HOA. Don’t miss the chance to own this beautifully renovated home!

Visit Kotohomes for more information on this house.