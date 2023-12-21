The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball—hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens—doubled the previous record set with nearly $4 million for the United Negro College Fund, with additional contributions continuing to add to the total.

Established by former Mayor Andrew Young and Mrs. Billye Aaron, the Masked Ball has provided scholarships to deserving students and critical support to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for decades.

“Atlanta is proudly home to four of the 37 UNCF member institutions and last year, around 300 Atlanta students received UNCF scholarships,” Dickens said during the Dec. 16 event. “It is undeniable that the UNCF changes lives. That is part of what we set out to do when we made 2023 our Year of the Youth. The Mayor’s Masked Ball is so much more than a great dinner and great music—it is a chance for us to make a difference in a student’s life. Thank you to all of our sponsors for their support of this worthy cause.”

For the 2022-2023 cycle, UNCF award 381 scholarships to 295 Atlanta students.

“The 40th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball was unprecedented as the largest fundraiser in the history of this amazing event. It was a smashing success thanks to our donors and friends of UNCF. It was a true testament to the power of unity and philanthropy—a night where success took center stage as the community came together to support Black higher education and empower the next generation. The event is a celebration of generosity, compassion and the unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for all,” said UNCF Assistant Vice President, Justine Boyd.

At a time when college is more important and more expensive than ever, each year UNCF enables nearly 50,000 students to attend its 37 member HBCUs and other colleges and almost 8,000 students to receive degrees by providing operating funds to UNCF’s member HBCUs, awarding more than 12,000 scholarships and internships, and advocating for HBCUs, minority education and college readiness.