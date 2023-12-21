Local residents play a friendly game of football on the current natural grass turf City Green in the area where the Skate Sandy Springs rink now is installed. (Bob Pepalis)

The City Green at City Springs will get its grass replaced with synthetic turf to improve usability for events and activities.

Sandy Springs City Council approved a $406,448 contract with Advanced Sports Group for the purchase and installation of approximately 21,000 linear square feet of turf at its Dec. 19 meeting.

In addition to improved usability of the field, the installation will enable the addition of conduit pathways for event cable management, and it will improve the aesthetic and visibility of the City Green complex, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital Construction and Building Operations, told the council.

The city contracted with Breedlove Land Planning to design its City Green in October 2022.



In response to questioning by Councilmember Melissa Mular, Breedlove President Chuck Brown said during events held on the City Green tents will be anchored with concrete blocks with ropes or cables to hold the tents. Those can sit in place for a week or two without damage to the new turf.

“But what we cannot do is drop any physical anchors into the turf,” he said.

Wells said the city doesn’t allow anybody to penetrate the soil now before the artificial turf is installed to protect the irrigation system that’s been installed.

City Manager Eden Freeman said staff has begun discussions to determine where to put the ice skating rink used for Skate Sandy Springs next year. Currently, it is on the City Green in front of the stage. One area under consideration is the “serpentine” area in front of the City Bar.

Staff toured three facilities to investigate the quality, comfort, and durability of the synthetic turf: Lake Forrest Elementary (Nationwide Turf); PACE Academy (Burke Turf); and The Battery/Georgia Power Pavilion (Shaw Turf). Staff and Breedlove recommended using the Shaw product offered through Advanced Sports Group as it was more resilient to heavy traffic and aesthetically natural in appearance.

Wells said the city’s Capital Improvements Project Account has sufficient funds available for the project.