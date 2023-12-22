Whether you have family in town or have some extra time, the Atlanta BeltLine is the perfect place to explore during the holidays. Check out these suggestions from the folks at the BeltLine.

“Wake” by Mel Chin (Courtesy Atlanta BeltLine)

Visit Wake

On the Eastside trail at Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park, you will find the newest Art on the Atlanta BeltLine installation, Wake by Mel Chin. This large-scale installation includes a 21-foot carved sculpture with a subtle animatronic motion that allows her to slowly breathe and scan the sky.

Visit a Park

Grab a coffee, the pups, friends, and family, and stroll through one of the many BeltLine adjacent parks over the holidays. North, South, East, or West, you will find more than 400 acres of public greenspace to enjoy.

BeltLine Marketplace (Courtesy ABI)

Last Minute Shopping

Are you still looking for the perfect gift? Shop the small businesses at the BeltLine MarketPlace on the Eastside or Westside trails or any mixed-use development along the BeltLine corridor.

Explore a New Trail

The newly opened, 1.2-mile Northeast Trail, Segment 2, runs between Westminster Drive and Mayson Street. It is accessible from Piedmont Park North Woods, Piedmont Avenue, Ansley Mall, Montgomery Ferry Road, and Mayson Street.

Extraordinary Eats

Visit one of the 17 restaurants within the BeltLine planning area that earned MICHELIN Guide Atlanta recognition this fall — including three that earned a one star!