The Brookhaven City Council and the Urban Redevelopment Authority met on Dec. 19 to wrap up end-of-year agenda items and summarize 2023. It was Mayor John Ernst’s last city council meeting for the term-limited official.

City council members approved new committee members and 2024 committee calendars and updated the city code on Accessory Dwelling Units.

Council members voted to greenlight several projects:

$2.4 million spending on Murphey Candler Park II to create raised trailways, a bridge, and a pipeline crossing.

$2.2 million spending on soil remediation at the new city hall.

$24 million in vendor contracts at city hall.

Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) spending for repaving local roads, transportation improvements, parks, and public safety.

Replacement of the bridge over Nancy Creek on North Druid Hills Road will begin in 2024. Traffic will be diverted along Buford Highway and I-85. The city is launching a campaign in January to inform residents of local detours.

City staff celebrated Ernst’s last meeting with clever gifts, and the retelling of mayoral memories. The outgoing mayor was also honored on Dec. 16 with a Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce invitation-only holiday party and tribute. The city of Brookhaven contributed $10,000 toward the seated dinner with musical entertainment and speeches by city council members.