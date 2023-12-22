Bem Joiner

Business leaders Craig Jones, Georgia-Pacific, and Bem Joiner will be recognized by Central Atlanta Progress for their significant contributions to Downtown in January.

Central Atlanta Progress (CAP) and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) will honor all three at their 2024 Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration at the Signia Hilton Hotel Atlanta on Jan. 31, 2024.

The awards program pays tribute to the people and institutions that are shaping the next chapter in Downtown’s dynamic growth, according to a press released from CAP.

The recipients of the 2024 awards are:

Dan & Tally Sweat Award: Craig Jones

Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award: Georgia-Pacific

Warner Bros. Discovery Community Leadership Award: Bem Joiner

Craig Jones has been a leader in real estate development and civic engagement in Atlanta for more than 40 years. Beginning his career at King & Spalding, Craig soon harnessed his expertise to serve the Atlanta community, engaging with several nonprofits, including the historic Fox Theater, KIPP Schools, Central Atlanta Progress, and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. He has served as Board Chair for ADID for twenty years and continues to advocate for Downtown Atlanta’s development and vibrancy.

Georgia-Pacific was founded in 1927 as the Georgia Hardwood Lumber Company, and has long been an advocate for environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Georgia-Pacific Center, the company’s corporate headquarters in Downtown Atlanta, was built in 1982 on the site of Loew’s Grand Theatre, where Gone with the Wind premiered in 1939. At its 90th anniversary in 2017, Georgia-Pacific was one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer products, building products, packaging, and pulp with tens of thousands of employees across the globe, including 7,500 in Georgia.

Atlanta native Bem Joiner is the city’s premier creative culture curator and co-founder of the civic-minded creative consultancy and brand “Atlanta Influences Everything.” From growing up in the Historic West Side to creating partnerships with Atlanta and the City of Stockholm, Bem’s love for Atlanta has led him to become a pioneer in cultural activation and celebration. Bem is beyond passionate about the city of Atlanta and its growth and continues giving back through a variety of grassroots initiatives.

The Annual Meeting & Awards Celebration is open to the public. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit AtlantaDowntown.com.