Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi (second from right) presents a proclamation to Fred Martin Welding on Dec. 21, 2023.

Fred Martin Welding has been a mainstay on Edgewood Avenue in Old Fourth Ward for 85 years, established pre-World War II in 1938. The metalworking shop was honored on Thursday for its longevity with a proclamation from the City of Atlanta.

Perhaps even more amazing is that Fred Martin Welding remains family-owned and is heading into its fourth generation of ownership. Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi noted this extraordinary stewardship when he presented the proclamation to the Martins at the shop.

The oldest business on Edgewood Avenue has also produced work you’ve likely seen around the community. Many restaurants and businesses feature the shop’s work such as railings, signage, architectural pieces, furniture, and more.

Check out the detailed work completed by Fred Martin Welding at Muchacho, Manuel’s Tavern, Gate City Brewery, Lost Druid Brewery, Staplehouse, Krog Street Market, GA Beer Garden, Superica, Noni’s, Hudson Grill, Church, Sotto Sotto, Fritti, Corner Tavern, King of Pops, Lady Bird, Ranger Station, Trees Atlanta, and many others.

According to the Old Fourth Ward Business Association, Fred and Addie Martin originally founded the company. Fred’s welding career began around 1930 at Bird-Potts Co. in Atlanta, where he honed his skills before venturing into entrepreneurship in 1938.

Founder Fred Martin outside his shop in an undated photo. (Courtesy Old Fourth Ward Business Association)

When Fred passed away in 1959, the torch was passed to his son, Fred K. “Bub” Martin, and his devoted wife Joyce, who continued the family tradition of excellence and dedication. Fred and Addie are buried at Westview Cemetery, and Fred’s tombstone is inscribed “The South’s Greatest Welder.”

Bub and Joyce Martin continued to run the shop with unwavering dedication until their well-deserved retirement in 1995. They entrusted the shop to the capable hands of Marty and Kelly Martin, the current owners. Marty is Fred K.’s nephew and Fred Martin’s grandson, ensuring the shop continues to be owned and operated by the same Martin family.

Marty and Kelly have since infused their own passion and expertise into the business, preserving the family tradition of exceptional craftsmanship while adding their unique touch. Luke Martin – Marty and Kelly’s youngest son – is currently employed at Fred Martin Welding and plans to be the next Martin to take over owning, and operating the business.