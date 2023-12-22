The Cabbagetown Romp & Stomp 5K

This past autumn in Atlanta was a crisp, sunny, beautiful backdrop for an impossibly busy time of year. When people say “I’m slammed” it can seem more of a humblebrag about how important their job is than a complaint. But over the past couple of months, I think I uttered that very expression myself.



I wasn’t complaining as I genuinely enjoy busier stretches nor humblebragging as there’s nothing highfalutin’ about my job or life. I was, however, saying please don’t ask me to do one more thing because, well, I’m already slammed.



Additionally, my wife Kristen had a string of work trips, and the wheels on this household bus tend to get wobbly when she’s away. Who scheduled every doctor/dentist visit possible for this stretch of time? Just how long is softball season? Wait, it overlaps with basketball season? The dogs are looking at me like, “How ‘bout a spa day my man?” Not today dogs, tomorrow’s not looking great either.



We crammed in some fun stuff, too: We hosted a band for Oakhurst Porchfest, which somehow out-Porchfested itself this year, and went to the Highball music festival at Pullman Yards, which was super fun but can we work on the beer offerings? Old guys with a discerning palate but a busy slate the following day need an option between an IPA and a PBR.



Kristen ran the Cabbagetown Romp and Stomp 5k on the morning of the venerable Chomp and Stomp festival and it reminded me there was a time when our Autumns were even so much busier. A fun fact about yours truly is that I (along with Kristen and a few others) founded that little 5k in 2006. We thought, ‘It’ll be fun!’



I asked a fellow race director for advice and he said, “You know – I do this for a living. It’s an awful lot of work. Do you have any idea what you’re getting into?” I remember thinking ‘Uh oh.’ But when 300 people showed up for this very homemade, inaugural 5k, I knew we had something good. In subsequent years the race ballooned to over 1,000 participants and became, as it remains today, an absolute scene.



By the 4th annual race, Kristen and I had a toddler, a newborn, and a new business. ‘Slammed’ would have been cute, I was borderline delirious. The last thing we needed was for the lead motorcycle cop to miss a couple of turns and trim our beloved 5k into a ~3.9k but that’s exactly what happened. Serious runners were apoplectic: “Dude—the HELL was that??!!” Casual runners were ecstatic: “Woohoo – PR!”



The morning after I received an unhinged email from a guy named Todd. He couldn’t BELIEVE how unprofessional it was! How dare we take money for a 5k and then shortchange the distance! It would seem I ruined his life or something.



I offered to refund his money…and then came unglued myself. We were just VOLUNTEERS raising money for a neighborhood charity, TODD! It was an honest mistake! Do you have any clue how much work goes into this? I have two babies at home and a new business and I’ve barely slept in months, TODD! Maybe instead of complaining you can volunteer to help next year! And you know what? He did. Todd turned out to be a good guy – just a frustrated runner that day and probably having a stressful Fall of his own.



I stepped aside as race director after the 7th annual running. This year the one task my daughter Margo and I had was to make silly signs for the runners: Are We Sure the Motorcycle Cop Knows the Course? and Who Will Win the Decatur Mom’s 40-49 Division? and Best 5k Ever, Probably. Truth is being busy is a privilege most of the time but here’s hoping all of you and me, and Todd, wherever he is, can also enjoy a little downtime this holiday season.



Happy Holidays!