Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the Pudding.

The catering business Proof of the Pudding has acquired the Atlanta-based Southern Crust Catering Company.

Established in 2016, Southern Crust serves up wood-fired pizzas, calzones, and other Italian fare out of a vintage 1953 Chevy truck.

“The fact that Southern Crust’s growth has been driven by referrals, word of mouth and a reputation for talented and super friendly chefs and staff speaks to the award-winning organization that founder Bob Lewis has built in a short time,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding, in a statement. “Southern Crust is a strong strategic fit with a passion for providing quality food and great service to customers across Georgia.”

Lewis called the acquisition a “natural extension.”

“We are excited to join the Proof team and share our mobile catering expertise to expand our offerings and customer reach,” Lewis said in a statement.

In addition to catering, Proof of the Pudding deals in food service and venue management, customer service training and catering consulting, according to a press release. In 2021, the company helped found a hospitality organization meant to give food service and catering workers more representation in Washington D.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic.