Piedmont healthcare system announced the launch of the Piedmont Breakthrough Treatment Center this week.

The Piedmont Breakthrough Treatment Center, which is the result of a partnership between Piedmont and Origin Commercial Ventures (a medical advancement group), is a new research facility that will focus on making advancements in cancer treatment.

According to Piedmont, the newly-formed program will aim to provide Georgia patients with access to “groundbreaking medical advances and early phase clinical trials,” with the expectation of taking cancer care to “a new level.”

“One of Piedmont’s values is to ‘Embrace the Future’ and we are living out that value through this partnership to bring a higher level of care to our patients than we ever have before,” said Dr. Charles L. Brown, III, CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise.

“Our goal is to become a destination, not only for patients in Georgia, but for those patients throughout the Southeast whose therapies have failed them and who are seeking out novel treatments to achieve better outcomes.”

The innovative initiative was made possible as a result of an anonymous philanthropic gift to the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, as well as advocacy efforts from organizations like Purple Pansies — a nonprofit whose mission is to provide funding for pancreatic cancer research.

Dr. Andrew Page, Piedmont’s Director of Surgical Oncology, says that the healthcare system and Purple Pansies shared the same goal of wanting to “bring the highest level of care and research to patients in Georgia,” with the Piedmont Breakthrough Treatment Center helping to achieve that vision.

“In order to deliver the best possible care for cancer patients, initiatives like the Breakthrough Treatment Center will offer more treatment options for Piedmont patients with difficult to treat cancers,” said Page.