Photo by Helena Lopes/Pexels

Welcome to 2024, a new year with new possibilities! If one of your resolutions is to expand your knowledge of wine, there are several options available. If you are looking to get more savvy or ready to make a career change, there is a class for that.

We introduced Chelsea Young last fall in an article highlighting the opening of her local wine school called The Oenophile Institute. I sat down with her to discuss courses that even the most novice wine drinker can take to further their wine knowledge and maybe get a certificate to prove it.

The accreditation that gets the most buzz is the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS). Organizations of wine professionals date back to the 12th century with the Worshipful Company of Vintners (which is still in existence today), but it wasn’t until The Institute of Masters of Wine was created that the first true Sommelier exam was held in 1977.



The CMS was created specifically for service industry professionals when, after World War II, the abundance of career sommeliers had dwindled. CMS’s intention was to drive an interest in the profession and hold it to a certain level of standards. In 1983, the Court held its first American exams. This accreditation is only open to those who work in or adjacent to the service industry and have several years of service experience.

The term sommelier was based on the French word for butler and actually refers to someone who works in a restaurant as a wine steward. These team members have extensive knowledge of wine, are responsible for inventory management, and work the floor as an addition to servers, usually helping guests select wines to enjoy with their meals. They don’t have to be certified by the CMS but it certainly helps when gaining employment in the role.

With the popularity of the Somm documentaries, the idea of a sommelier became most lay people’s idea of a wine expert. We are often asked if we are sommeliers and the answer is – it depends on who you ask. We are educated and certified, but no longer work in the restaurant industry. While we are constantly tasting wine, unloading cases to fill shelves, and often selecting the perfect thing to pair with people’s meals, we are no longer running around for eight hours on the floor of a restaurant. Blind tasting is more often done for continued education and fun but not because we are studying for more advanced Sommelier levels.

When a guest truly wants to immerse themselves in wine, there are specific platforms we tend to push people towards and CMS is not often one of them. Since Chelsea is the owner of Oenophile Institute, it was natural to consult an expert. She also has certifications with the Court of Master Sommeliers, the Society of Wine Educators, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). Chelsea was recently accepted to sit for the Master of Wine program and is eagerly planning out 2024’s teaching schedule at OI.

When we discussed the question, “What certification would you recommend for someone who wants to further their wine knowledge?” Chelsea didn’t hesitate to suggest the Wine and Spirits Trust. Her reasoning is simple: it is comprehensive yet attainable. WSET was also founded in 1977 but is geared towards everyone looking to further their wine education, not just those in the hospitality industry. There are four levels and all require educational hours and a formal exam. For example, Level 1 is the basics which breaks down fundamentals, eight major grape varietals, storage and service as well as the basics of food pairings. Essentially, what you need to know to get into wine. Class can be done in a one-day, six-hour course or three weeks of two-hour sessions all culminating in a multiple-choice exam. Tasting is an educational component but not graded. Think simple, like the difference between Pinot Noir and Cabernet. As the levels increase so does time of study and exam difficulty culminating in a diploma or Level 4 which, as Chelsea put it, is a “super serious jump.”

Chelsea Young

The class has 185 hours of study required that contain five units covering everything from grape cultivation to the global business of wine with a blind tasting component of 18 wines. There are five written exams and a 10-page written research paper. Chelsea wrote hers on cork and enclosure alternatives and the sustainability of each.

When comparing this accreditation to the top level of CMS, Chelsea says it is like comparing apples to oranges, they are both fruits, but they are vastly different. Chelsea obtained her diploma in 19 months, which is rare and usually has about a 20% pass rate. But to obtain a Master Sommelier or Master of Wine, the pass rate is about 7% and takes no less than three years, but usually around five to 10. Not only is the commitment time-consuming, but it will also cost you tens of thousands of dollars.

Another more at-home option is the CSW or Certified Specialist of Wine. The Society of Wine Educators is a nonprofit organization that provides varying educational certificates not just for wine, but also for spirits and hospitality. Chelsea’s experience with the CSW was favorable but says it is not necessarily for the beginner. The CSW itself is one exam that is all multiple choice but compares to WSET Level 3, encompassing everything from wine composition and chemistry to service and storage. Candidates have access to study guides, flashcards, webinars and other tools, but study and class work is done by the individual and testing is online at a testing center.

These aren’t the only programs available; courses exist in almost every aspect. Want to learn more about Champagne? Why not become a Master of Champagne through the Wine Scholar Guild? There are specific classes and certifications for everything in our industry.

Atlanta is lucky to have resources everywhere, especially the Oenophile Institute and the work Chelsea and her team are doing. I asked her, why should someone want to sign up for classes? Her answer mirrors a lot of our philosophies: “We pride ourselves on being for people who love to drink wine and want to learn. The institute lends itself to opening its doors to anyone and everyone. The goal is to get as many people as passionate about wine as we are.”

As wine professionals we love what we do; we love the stories and the history but it is more than just tasting wine, it is a demanding industry. So before quitting your day job, consider sitting for a course at OI. Courses for the WSET level one through 3 are starting in January both online and in person. Visit oenophileinstitute.com for specific dates or email Chelsea directly at chelsea@oenophile.institute with any questions.