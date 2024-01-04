Members of the North Springs High School Dance Company are scheduled to perform on stage during the ARTBEAT showcase. They include, from left, Alexis Davis, Chizoba Emmanuel, Diana Ignatenko, Kembriell Jackson, Kembriell, Yulie Maimon, Sofiatou Niang, Anayah Robinson, Sahara Slaten, Elizabeth Spielman, Rebecca A Stifel, Diajonae’ Tobin, Dasia Wallace, and Sophia Zaidel.

Sandy Springs Arts Foundation will host ARTBEAT at Byers Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 13, to showcase art and performances by students from four public schools in the city.

The free event will start at 2 p.m. in the theater at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way.

“Our premiere ARTBEAT event will be a fabulous opportunity for our Sandy Springs-located students to showcase their talent and passion for the arts,” said Arts Foundation board member Jan Collins. “Having the opportunity to perform on the grand stage of the Byers Theatre and display their art in the Byers lobby will be a thrill for students and audiences alike.”

More than 450 students from Ridgeview Charter, Sandy Springs Middle School, Riverwood International Charter, and North Springs High School will take to the stage to sing, dance, and perform music. Students will also share more than 120 pieces of 2D and 3D visual art in the theater’s lobby.

The Sandy Springs Arts Foundation will accept donations on behalf of the participating schools to be used for art projects. Donations also can be made online. The Arts Foundation is covering all the costs of the showcase.

For information, contact Sandy Springs Art Foundation Executive Director Maureen Darcey at 404-406-3932 or at maureen@ssarts.org, or visit the website at www.ssarts.org.