A group of volunteers painted daffodils at an Atlanta Israel Coalition event.

Kids across metro Atlanta have been soaking up the news from Israel, and they’re not just sitting around – they’re taking action.

Beacon Hill Middle School student Harry Udell organized a bake sale with a few friends in Decatur. His grandmother and dog walker joined in the effort, adding cake and cookies to the list of treats they sold for $2 each at Harmony Park.

Students from nearby Oakhurst Elementary School, Beacon Hill Middle School, and Decatur High School stopped by. People came from Ormewood Park, East Atlanta, and Toco Hills to support the fundraiser.

“On the day of the bake sale, just from cash, we made $940,” Udell said. “At the last bake sale [for Afghan refugees] we made around $400, so I thought it would be similar, but it was way more.”

By the time all of the donations rolled in, the group made $1,386.

“I learned that I really like helping people, and that was one of the things I take most joy in. I also learned that bake sales make a lot of money,” Udell said.

Olivia Nelson, a high school student at Pace Academy, also felt compelled to help the people of Israel after Oct. 7. Nelson has extended family members in Israel who had to be evacuated.

Using her established jewelry business as a means to raise money for the FIDF, Friends of Israel Defense Forces, Nelson has sold over 175 bracelets, donating more than $1,000.

“I’m making bracelets: one with an evil eye representing protection, and one with a Star of David representing Israel,” said Nelson, whose plans to visit Israel are pending.

Atlanta resident Rachael Tartell borrowed an idea from her friend in New York, starting Crafting for Israel. It’s a movement to send positive messages to Israel Defense Force soldiers through cards, bracelets, and videos.

Rachael Tartell’s son holds a sign for Crafting for Israel.

Working in tandem with the Atlanta Israel Coalition, the first event attracted 60 people – many of whom were kids. Although Tartell has organized two in-person events, participants can make videos at home or with a group of friends and send them to CraftingforIsraelATL@gmail.com.