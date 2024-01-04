At your next gathering, this recipe from Gunshow‘s Chef Kevin Gillespie is sure to impress.

This country ham strata comes out almost like a cake, perfect for slicing up and serving at brunch. Like an omelet, you can fill a strata up with whatever you want, but this is the recipe Gillespie recommends.

Keep scrolling for the ingredients and directions.

Chef Kevin Gillespie’s Country Ham Breakfast Strata

Chef Kevin Gillespie’s Country Ham Breakfast Strata Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 pound loaf sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 3 quarts

8 eggs

2¹⁄³ cups half-and-half

6 ounces country ham, finely diced

2 tablespoons bacon grease

2 cups julienned collard greens (optional)

1 small onion, cut into ¼-inch dice, about ½ cup

1 small red bell pepper, stem and seeds removed, cut into ½-inch dice, about ½ cup

5 scallions, root ends trimmed, thinly sliced, about 1 cup

3 ounces Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Directions: