Park Place near Perimeter Mall is transforming its courtyard as part of a bigger renovation project. (Photo: Cathy Cobbs)



One of Dunwoody’s longest-standing shopping centers is undergoing a renovation that developers believe will transform the area into “a vibrant modern village.”

EDENS, the owner of Park Place, which is located across the street from Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road, announced that the first step in the process is a facelift of the interior courtyard area where shoppers will “find a peaceful respite, a place to recharge and a curated mix of the best in food and beverage, shopping, wellness and everyday needs.”

The courtyard renovation is currently underway and appears to be more than 80 percent complete.

Park Place, encompassing 88,280 square feet of retail space, has as its longtime tenants McKendrick’s Steakhouse, Eclipse Di Luna, Café Intermezzo, Sola Salons, Brass Tap Brew Pub, and Sage Woodfire Grill.

Eclipse Di Luna recently announced on social media that the restaurant would be closed for renovations and reopen Jan. 9

The center took a hit in 2023 when Alon’s Bakery, a popular breakfast, lunch, and high-end market closed. Owner Alon Balshan cited the size of the space and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of traffic at the location.

There are no signs of any tenants moving into the former Alon’s space as of yet when Rough Draft toured the center in late December, and the EDENS announcement about the courtyard renovation did not mention any new tenants.

The incorporation of entertainment districts in several existing and planned Perimeter Center retail centers may also help draw patrons to the area.

In 2022, the Dunwoody City Council approved the creation of the Perimeter Center Entertainment District, which includes along with Park Place, Perimeter Mall, Ashford Lane, the future High Street, and the future Campus 244.

These regulations, according to the city, allows “restaurants within the district to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption in the public realm within the district’s boundaries.”

The restaurants must provide to customers clear plastic cups affixed with “Cheers!” stickers provided by the city’s Community Development Department. The cups can be no more than 16 ounces and are not allowed to be consumed in parking garages or construction areas.

Any establishment that allows patrons to leave an establishment with an alcoholic beverage must have an 11 by 17-inch sign posted at the door within public view so patrons existing the establishment can read it, the regulation said.