Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken’s new Conch Fritters special at Boggs Social.

The low-down on underground dining this week for greater Atlanta–ITP and OTP.

Breaker Breaker hosts Brave Wojtek for eastern European pop up fun for Monday’s in January. Gweilo gives you Chik Fil A on a Sunday at Bookhouse. Marrakech Express pops up at Qommunity. Owens and Hill OAW burger is now available for dinner, and Punk Foodie @ Ponce’s Limited Edition Series on Monday nights brings in some of the most exciting pop up chefs collabing together to create unique dishes you can’t find anywhere else in ATL.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

THE GUIDE

Many Chefs at Punk Foodie @ Ponce Thursday-Wednesday – ITP – O4W

January is shaping up to be a foodie’s dream at the stall. Mondays will be @chefamandahardee’s gourmet soup project Hardee Soups for lunch and Limited Edition Series takes its collaborative dinners with rare dishes up a notch. Always order ahead for dine-in or take out for these events.

Monday Night’s Limited Edition Series

Punk Foodie now does catering. Don’t forget to order delivery so you never miss a special meal or favorite chef. Complete event schedule here.

Godtoh (Comfort Food) x Big Belly Bites (Comfort Food) at Sceptre Beer on Wednesday–Sunday – ITP – Oakhurst

Burgers, bites, eggs, and rice are up for grabs when @godtohatl and @bigbellybitesatl come together for their first collab at @sceptrebeer. Weds and Thurs is Godtoh by himself, Friday the collab hits your tastebuds, and Saturday and Sunday see what Big Belly Bites is all about by himself.

Owens and Hull (New School American BBQ) at Reformation Brewery on Thursdays-Sundays – OTP – Smyrna

Kicking off 2024 with an updated schedule and menu at @reformationbrewery. @Owensandhull will now be opening at 11:30am for lunch on Thursdays with their pulled pork and turkey sandwiches with their housemade sausage links. The OAW burger will be available at 5pm for dinner.

Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken (American Jerk) at Boggs Social on Fridays and Saturdays – ITP – Westside

You gotta see the brand new gourmet conch fritters special. Fried to a perfectly crispy exterior and paired with a sweet chili lime sauce placed on a bed of fresh red cabbage slaw with a lime vinaigrette garnished with micro cilantro–mmm mmm. @atljerkking always comin’ in hot with delectable specials. Grab these and more every Friday and Saturday.

Springfield BBQ (American BBQ) at Deep Roots Wine Market on Saturday – OTP – Woodstock

@Springfieldbbqco bringing their popular smoked prime brisket cheeseburger on fresh @themissionbakery buns to @deeprootswoodstock. Other craft sandwiches and sides available as well. 12pm-3:30pm.

Marrakech Express (Moroccan) at Qommunity on Saturday – ITP – EAV

@Marrakechexpressatl and Chef Amal are popping up for lunch at @qommunityeav from 11am-2pm. Bringing Moroccan and Mediterranean fare to the heart of East Atlanta Village. Dine in or carry out. Order online in advance here to guarantee your favorite dish.

Gweilo Dumplings (Comfort Food) at Bookhouse Pub on Sunday – ITP – O4W

Chik Fil A on a Sunday when @gweilodumplings does @the_bookhousepub this weekend. Biscuit sandos all day on top of his normal offerings. Rumor has it the filet fried rice can cure hangovers.

Brave Wojtek (Eastern European) at Breaker Breaker on Mondays – ITP – Reynoldstown

Killer seafood spot on the beltline @breakerbreaker_atl hosts @bravewojtek every Monday in January boasting his Polish and Eastern European treats. Pierogies and more 5pm-whatever pm.

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city’s thriving underground and independent food scene. Follow us on @punkfoodie.atl, subscribe to our newsletter, check out our pop-up finder web app (beta) or visit Punk Foodie @ Ponce, a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating, curated roster of pop-up chefs (coming soon).