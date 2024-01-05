Andrew Benator

“Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” is coming to Atlanta direct from an acclaimed off-Broadway and international run.

This solo performance tells the story of Jan Karski, a Polish diplomat during World War II who battled his way across Europe to bring evidence of the Holocaust to Western governments. Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum are co-presenting the performance at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s from Jan. 23 until Feb. 18.

“This is one of the most powerful stories I have ever seen on stage, and I am so excited to bring it to Atlanta,” said Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney. “It combines the epic scope of a war movie with a deep and resonant message about preserving our humanity in the darkest of times.”

“Remember This” features a solo performance from Andrew Benator, star of last season’s hit comedy “The White Chip” under the direction of Derek Goldman.

Breman Executive Director Leslie Gordon highlights the importance of Holocaust education. “At a time when there is a frightening rise in antisemitism and shifting political tides, it’s important for us as an institution immersed in Holocaust education to do all in our power to convey an essential message: ‘never forget,'” Gordan said.

Season and single tickets for “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” as well as the entire 2023-2024 season are on sale now. Visit theatricaloutfit.org or call (678) 528-1500 for more information.