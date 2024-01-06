An Athens man is scheduled to be sentenced next month for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

22-year-old Jake Maxwell last month became the latest Georgia resident to be convicted for actions during the deadly attack, three years ago Saturday.

Maxwell was found guilty of felony civil disorder and other charges.

Prosecutors say he got into a physical struggle with an officer, attempted the grab his baton and watched for hours as other rioters became increasingly violent.

He’s one of 22 Georgians arrested on Jan. 6-related charges.

Those include an Americus lawyer, William Calhoun Jr., who was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and Brian Ulrich, a man from Southeast Georgia’s Effingham County who was a member of the Oath Keepers and pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

A Savannah man, Dominic Box, has a plea hearing later this month.

Details of their actions and prosecutions are available from the U.S. Justice Department at this website.

Joseph Lino Padilla (aka, Jose Padilla), arrested Jan. 10, 2022 Verden Andrew Nalley, arrested March 10, 2022 Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, arrested Aug. 6, 2021, in Albany Charles Hand III, arrested April 20, 2023, in Butler Mandy Robinson-Hand, arrested April 20, 2023,in Butler Blas Santillan, arrested Sept. 24, 2022, in Clayton Ronald Loehrke, arrested Dec. 28, 2021, in Cumming Benjamin Henry Torre, arrested July 7, 2022, in Dawsonville Matthew Webler, arrested May 3, 2022, in Decatur Jonathan Davis Laurens, arrested June 10, 2022, in Duluth Jake Maxwell, arrested Feb. 16, 2022, in Flowery Branch Glen Mitchell Simon, arrested Aug. 12, 2022, in Gainesville Brian Ulrich, arrested April 29, 2022, in Guyton Kevin Douglas Creek, arrested May 3, 2022, in Johns Creek Jack Wade Whitton, arrested Sept. 13, 2022, in Locust Grove William Mccall Calhoun Jr., arrested Aug. 4, 2021 in Macon Savannah Danielle McDonald, arrested May 10, 2022 in Macon Nolan Harold Kidd, arrested May 9, 2022, in Macon Michael Shane Daughtry, arrested June 9, 2022 in Middle District Bruno Joseph Cua, arrested August 13, 2021 in Milton John David Ross Gould, arrested Jan. 17, 2023 in Norcross Dominic Box, arrested Dec. 28, 2022, in Savannah

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.