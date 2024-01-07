As many as 15 residents of the Rosemont Dunwoody Apartments in Sandy Springs were displaced from their homes after an early morning fire.

Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders told Rough Draft that the police department arrived first at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 and helped evacuate the building at at 501 Northridge Road.

An elevated master stream was used by firefighters to knock the fire down, Sanders said. They were then able to enter the structure with hand lines and extinguish the fire.

Four units were extensively damaged and four had minimal damage, he said. No injuries were reported.

Between 10 and 15 residents were being assisted by the Red Cross, Sanders said.

Two brothers reportedly caught their upstairs neighbor with a blanket when she jumped out of her apartment window to safety, according to an Atlanta News First report.

The fire investigation continues.