The 24th Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) will run Feb. 13-26 at various theaters across the metro Atlanta area.

This year’s festival includes more than 60 films from 20 different countries, according to a press release. After the initial run of the festival, the festival will offer a special streaming encore from Feb. 27-March 7 with 32 films available to watch online.

The first night of the festival will kick off with a screening of the film “Irena’s Vow,” based on the true story of a Nazi’s housemaid who risked her life to save Polish Jews during World War II. The screening will take place at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, and actress Sophie Nelisse (“Yellowjackets”), actor Dougray Scott (“Ever After,” “Mission: Impossible 2”) and Irena’s daughter Jeannie are expected to attend.

In collaboration with The National Center for Jewish Film, the festival will also include a screening of a digitally restored silent film called “Breaking Home Ties” accompanied by a live performance of its new score, according to the release.

The festival also features the U.S. premiere of “Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre,” about the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, and a screening of Israels’ Oscar submission “Seven Blessings.” The festival will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Crown Heights.”

On Feb. 14, the musical comedy “Less than Kosher” will screen at the Tara Theatre for an event called Young Professionals Night by AJC ACCESS. “The Plot Against Harry” will screen at the Plaza Theatre on Feb. 15 for an event called Late Night at Plazadrome, in partnership with Videodrome.

On the last night of the festival, the documentary “Shari and Lamb Chop” about the artist who created the iconic puppet, will play at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Mallory Lewis, Shari’s daughter and the current Lamb Chop puppeteer, is expected to attend.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Jan. 31 at noon, but AJFF members can access a special pre-sale beginning Jan. 17 at noon. Tickets can be purchased online.