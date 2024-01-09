Atlanta City Council will soon consider legislation that outlines a new process for validating ballot referendums initiated by the public.

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari introduced the ordinance on “codifying procedures governing the acceptance, review, and validation of petitions pursuant to populist-led referendum” at the council’s Jan. 8 meeting. No other council members signed on to the proposed legislation.

The proposed ordinance stems from the city’s refusal to verify the more than 100,000 signatures gathered by the Vote to Stop Cop City coalition during its months-long petition drive to force a referendum on the $90 million training center. Opponents of the training center call it “Cop City.”

Bakhtiari said although the proposed legislation specifically mentions the Stop Cop City movement, it is really about protecting the public’s right to direct democracy. The city has never had a referendum put on a ballot through a petition drive.

”What we’re seeing with the petition processes is unprecedented. It’s the first time these laws have been tested,” Bakhtiari told Rough Draft.

“[The legislation] happens to deal with the petition process that was started by the training center … [but] this is about protecting democracy at a much larger scale,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari said their proposed legislation, if approved, would ensure the city’s verification process “is clear, is honest, airs on the side of democracy, protects our constituency and upholds the voice of the public.”

The city has a verification process established, but voting rights groups have criticized it as “subjective and unreliable.”

A legal battle has been brewing between the city and Stop Cop City activists over the signature verifications and is now before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Even as the legal fight goes on, the construction of the 85-acre complex continues. City officials have said they expect the facility to open by the end of the year.

Now is the time for the council to vote to protect the right to direct democracy because Republican lawmakers are continuing to strip away voter rights, Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari noted the federal court ruling last month that upheld a Republican-drawn congressional map that voting rights groups and some Democrats said illegally diminished the voting power of Black metro Atlanta residents.

“Direct democracy, while it can be imperfect, is the last line of defense right now against increased gerrymandering and voter suppression that we see not just happening in the state of Georgia but nationwide,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari also said the primary purpose of the ordinance is to ensure discussion of the city’s referendum process happens in an open forum and not just in courtrooms or behind closed doors.

“What is important, above all else, is transparency,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari worked with members of the Vote to Stop Cop City coalition to write the proposed ordinance. The coalition, which includes representatives from state and national voter rights groups, has repeatedly accused the city of “stonewalling democracy.”

Bakhtiari said they will seek support for the legislation from the other council members over the next two weeks. The Committee on Council, chaired by Bakhtiari, is expected to vote on its recommendation for the legislation at its Jan. 22 meeting, before the full City Council meets.

“We all recognize that this goes beyond the police training center and that this is about democracy itself,” Bakhtiari said.

The city won’t verify the 16 boxes of signatures that have sat in City Hall since they were submitted in September because it says a U.S. District Court judge’s ruling allowing those not living in Atlanta to collect signatures violates city and state law. The ruling also restarted the 60-day deadline to collect signatures, which the city says is also illegal.

Mayor Andre Dickens, a strong and vocal supporter of the training center, sent a letter to City Council members before the Jan. 8 meeting. In it, he gave an update on the training center’s construction. He also said the city cannot verify the referendum petitions until a ruling comes from the 11th Circuit Court.

“Once that 11th Circuit makes its decision, I will recommend that the City Council direct the Clerk to begin the validation of the petitions in accordance with the process as published as soon as possible,” he wrote.