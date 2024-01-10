Fulton County Schools officials will seize and destroy vaping cartridges found on students under the revised student code of conduct and discipline.

Ryan Moore, executive director of Strategy & Governance for the Fulton County School District. (FCS)

Ryan Moore, executive director of Strategy & Governance for the Fulton County School District, presented revisions to the student code of conduct during the Board of Education’s work session on Jan. 9. Those changes included more guidance about how unauthorized items such as vaping cartridges are confiscated and destroyed. The changes also provides guidance on the timeline for this to happen. Moore said that pages nine and 10 of the document cover the revisions.

“So, for our parents and students, please read that section about the prohibited items and the process for confiscation and destruction,” Moore said.

Confiscated vaping cartridges will not be returned to students, matching the guidelines for cigarettes and other tobacco products, food, candy, beverages or other items that can be ingested, consumed, or inhaled. The school administration will destroy those items, including the battery or charging device for a vaping cartridge if it cannot be separated.

If a school police officer or school official seizes an item that’s prohibited on campus but is not illegal, the student won’t be able to retrieve it later. A parent or guardian must come to the school to pick up the prohibited item. Students can pick up any confiscated items that aren’t prohibited or illegal and are generally allowed on campus.

Items that aren’t picked up within 90 days will be subject to disposal or destruction. No notice will be given.