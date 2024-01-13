Credit: The Vortex

The team behind Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room acquired The Vortex in Midtown and Little Five Points. The Midtown location is also home to the Laughing Skull Lounge comedy club.

“The new owners, a local group of restaurateurs who also own Taco Mac and Mary Mac’s Tea Room, are committed to acquiring and preserving Atlanta’s most iconic restaurants. They have a deep appreciation for The Vortex’s rich history and look forward to stewarding this iconic brand for generations to come” a statement provided to Rough Draft reads. “Patrons can expect the same commitment to quality, consistency, creativity, and community that has defined The Vortex for decades. The transition of ownership has been seamless, with operations continuing without interruption.”

The statement asks people to follow the Vortex on social media for any further updates.

This isn’t the first time the group behind Taco Mac has acquired a restaurant institution in Atlanta. Harold Martin, Jr., Michael and John Michael Bodnar, and Bryan Rand, part of Fresh Hospitality, purchased Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Midtown from John Ferrell four years ago. Little has changed at the iconic Southern restaurant known for its fried chicken, other than renaming a dining room in memory of longtime Mary Mac’s employee Ellen Frarley, who died in 2020.

Martin and the Bodnars also co-own Taco Mac, with Martin serving as its CEO.

Rough Draft reached out to the Vortex owner Michael Benoit for comment and to inquire about his plans for Blandtown Mexican restaurant Bone Garden Cantina, which he owns with his wife Kristen. Check back for updates to this story.

Benoit and his siblings, Hank and Suzanne, opened the Vortex in 1992 after moving to Atlanta from Los Angeles. The Little Five Points location followed three years later. The Vortex is known for its 21 and up policy, divey atmosphere, and over-the-top burgers. The Triple Bypass burger comes with three beef patties, three fried eggs, 14 slices of American cheese, and ten slices of bacon. Two grilled cheese sandwiches serve as buns for the gargantuan burger.

The Vortex made news in 2019 when both locations became non-smoking. At the time, it was one of the few remaining restaurants in the city to allow smoking inside. Benoit conducted a month-long survey of 11,000 people regarding the Vortex’s smoking policy. Nearly 70% of the people polled were in favor of banning smoking inside. On February 1, 2019, the Vortex went non-smoking.

“As always, we are doing our best to please our core group of supporters. And this really is only about a smoking policy in a bar,” Benoit said of the new policy at the time. “So relax. Everything will be fine. Just take a deep breath – in the newly clean air of The Vortex.”