The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is hosting a new event this year called SCAD TVFest: Reality, focused on the world of unscripted television.

Hosted by SCADFILM, which produces events for students and professionals working in film, television, and other entertainment sectors, SCAD TVFest will take place on Jan. 19 in the lead up to SCAD TVFest, which takes place Feb. 7-10. According to a press release, the event will include a day of industry panels hosted at SCADshow, SCAD’s new theater in Midtown.

The panels will cover topics such as casting for reality television shows and producing for an unscripted show. There will also be a panel centered on Bravo and its role in the reality televisions landscape, featuring Kemar Bassaragh, vice president of current production and entertainment content at NBCUniversal; Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, senior vice president of current production and executive producer at Truly Original; and Shalina Mansharamani, vice president of brand growth and innovation at Bravo.

According to the release, SCAD TVFest: Reality is the first in a new programming series from SCADFILM. The series will feature industry figures and special guests each quarter to spotlight different TV topics.

Tickets are free for SCAD students, $5 for SCAD alumni and $10 for the general public. More information can be found online.