The 11th Street location of Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House relocated to Cheshire Bridge Road. Credit: Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House

Six Feet Under is now open on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta for lunch and dinner daily. The seafood restaurant and bar relocated from its longtime 11th Street location in Home Park to the former Roxx Tavern space.

The Cheshire Bridge Road restaurant joins the original location of Six Feet Under in Grant Park, which includes a popular rooftop patio overlooking the historic Oakland Cemetery along Memorial Drive. Six Feet Under serves seafood platters and sandwiches, like beer-battered fish and chips, fried catfish and shrimp, and steamed shellfish selections.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, the old Six Feet Under property on 11th Street will become part of a new mixed-use development just east of Star Metals on Howell Mill Road. The sprawling 11th Street complex will feature apartments, offices, and retail spaces.

Owner Dean Chronopoulos permanently closed the Roxx Tavern on Cheshire Bridge Road two years ago. He temporarily closed the restaurant in 2021 after a gas line ruptured under the nearby bridge, causing a fire to burn for hours. As of result of the fire, the bridge was torn down and replaced.

“They said it would be a year, it’s already past a year now. Food costs were skyrocketing, the labor issue was happening, and I thought it would be a good time to take a sabbatical from the norm of 22 years,” Chronopoulos told the Georgia Voice in 2022 of the closure.

Chronopoulos said he received multiple offers to take over the Cheshire Bridge Road property and settled on the one he felt best fit the community and neighborhood.

“I think it’ll strengthen the neighborhood,” he said.