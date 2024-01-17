The Sandy Springs Education Force will accept residents’ old electronics to recycle this month for a small donation. (SSEF)

The Sandy Springs Education Force will accept old electronics to recycle and new school supplies to help students in the city’s public schools on Jan. 27.

The Sandy Springs Education Force (SSEF) Electronics Recycling & New School Supply Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Springs High School parking lot at 7447 Roswell Road, according to an SSEF press release.

A donation of $25 per car will help provide the funds SSEF needs to support its supplemental STEAM, literacy, after-school, and mentoring programs for students in public schools in Sandy Springs.

Data will be securely deleted from electronics brought to the event, the release said.

As SSEF will need to pay eWaste/ePlanet additional, per-pound charges to recycle some items, the nonprofit organizations suggested additional donations to help cover those fees. TVs, CRTs, alkaline batteries, media discs, and tapes, and printers are among the electronics for which eWaste/ePlanet will charge those extra fees.

SSE asks that individuals dropping off items to recycle also add to their donation based on these suggested amounts:

Printers ($0.25/lb)

LCD TVs ($0.25/lb)

CRT or DLP TVs & Monitors ($0.40/lb)

Batteries ($1/lb)

Media discs & tapes ($1.50/lb)

Microwaves ($10 each)

Donations can be made in advance online and then individuals can bring their receipt to the event, or they can make a contribution when they arrive at the high school parking lot.

Visit SSEF’s recycling event web page for more information.

New school supplies needed for teacher supply closet

SSEF asks residents to donate new school supplies at the event to resupply its teacher supply closet. The most needed items include colored pencils, construction paper, composition notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, highlighters, notebook paper, pocket folders with brads, scissors for kids with blunt tips, sticky notes, and three-ring binders. A complete list can be found online.

The organization provides materials, tools, resources, and supplemental opportunities for more than 6,000 public school students in Sandy Springs each year. This includes programs focused on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math), literacy (including Reading Buddies, Mini Libraries, Summer Book Club, and Author Connection), and After-School All-Stars.

Mentoring opportunities for students by SSEF include the SAIL and Senior Push programs providing high school seniors mentors to help them identify paths after high school.

A new event piloted in 2023 was the High Demand Career Fair. SSEF partnered with a variety of organizations and companies that have career paths with advancement and training opportunities that do not require college degrees and introduced them to interested students. The organization plans to make it an annual event.