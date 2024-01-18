Dunwoody Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in her Dunwoody apartment and a suspect in the case was found dead the next day at a park in Stone Mountain.

On the morning of Jan. 17, according to a statement from Dunwoody Sgt. Michael Cheek, police conducted a welfare check at 3208 Charleston Place after a woman reported that her daughter had not been in contact with her.

“Officers conducted a welfare check of the apartment and found a 24-year-old female deceased with a single gunshot wound,” the statement said. “Further investigation revealed a potential suspect and vehicle. A check of the Flock LPR [license plate reader] system showed the suspect vehicle entered Wade Walker Park in Stone Mountain, Ga. the next morning around 6:30 a.m.”

According to Cheek, the vehicle had not left the area since entering the park and detectives responding to the park found the suspect, a 24-year-old male, dead inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dekalb County Police responded to the scene and conducted a separate death investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.